£3m Carnoustie Golf Hotel investment ‘a sign of things to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

£3m Carnoustie Golf Hotel investment ‘a sign of things to come’

Upgrades have been made to the spa and pool as the entire hotel is set to be redeveloped.

The upgraded pool at Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa.
The upgraded pool at Carnoustie Golf Hotel. Image: Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa.
By Rob McLaren

Carnoustie Golf Hotel has reopened its upgraded spa and pool as part of a £3 million investment.

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said the substantial investment was a “sign of things to come” as the hotel and golf assets are now controlled by a limited company.

The new owners have pledged to invest tens of millions upgrading the hotel facilities in a bid to attract The Open back to Angus.

The spa treatment rooms have increased from three to eight in a much larger area while the pool has been upgraded with new tiling.

Locker room areas were also upgraded as part of the work, which took place over five months.

The investment at Carnoustie Golf Hotel has seen the gym double in size. Image: Carnoustie Golf Hotel & Spa

It follows upgrades to other areas on the ground floor of the hotel including the reception, bar and outdoor eating area.

The gym has also doubled in size, with new equipment purchased.

The outdoor canopy area at the hotel’s entrance is currently being upgraded.

Membership to the new Ebb and Flow gym, swim and health spa is already approaching capacity, with fewer than 50 of the 900 membership slots available.

Focus on ‘best experience’ at Carnoustie

Mr Wells said the investment was a statement of intent by its owners Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited.

This company also completed the transaction to take control of the golf assets from Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee last month.

All staff, including Mr Wells, were transferred under TUPE rules, with it continuing to trade as Carnoustie Golf Links. Local golfers will see their interests safeguarded as part of the deal.

Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.

He said: “A single entity has the golf and hotel business operating as one. It creates the environment for us to consider what’s the best experience for our season ticket holders and guests from around the world.

“We are trying to improve the experience for everybody.

“The transaction means circa £5m was given to Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee to continue its charitable aims. We hope this creates the ability for significant change in the town.”

Next steps for Carnoustie Golf Hotel investment

Mr Wells has previously stressed the importance of Carnoustie’s facilities being upgraded to attract The Open back.

He said the next 12 months will see more research into what form the hotel upgrades should take. Angus Council and The R&A will be consulted throughout this process.

The hotel’s new reception area. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links Hotel & Spa.

He said: “We’re keen to understand precisely what we need to do to meet market demand and The R&A’s requirements as we seek to get The Open back as soon as possible.

“Our preferred outcome would be to get a multi-event deal from The R&A. I’m still hopeful that The Open could return this decade.

“But the most important thing is to get a sustainable model. There’s no point doing something elaborate if it doesn’t make financial sense.”

More from Business

The Tuck Inn, Edzell
Angus fish and chip restaurant up for sale as owner plans retirement
Eagle Mills in Victoria Street, Dundee. Image: Savills
Former Dundee jute mill with planning permission for 68 flats for sale
2
Letters are added to the former Mecca Bingo tower by giant aerial ladder. Image: LiveHouse
WATCH: New LiveHouse signage appears on Dundee city centre's skyline
Andrew Whittick hopes to honour his parent's legacy by steering Kinnes Shipping in the right direction. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Why Dundee shipping boss is steering family firm in new direction
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. 71 Brewing column RB Picture shows; 71 Brewing column RB. 71 Brewing. Supplied by Image: DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why 71 Brewing expansion is great for Dundee – and live music
4
An aerial view of how the new Dunfermline Home Bargains could look. Image: TJ Morris
8 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dunfermline area
Sunny's Restaurant and Takeway has been forced to close following Friday's fierce fire. Image: Google.
Owner 'devastated' as fire forces Dundee Indian restaurant to close
Seaton House general manager Michael Davern. Image: Paul Reid
Strong demand for new luxury St Andrews hotel after £10m refurbishment
Ray and Colin Myles are closing their Party Time store in Broughty Ferry after 32 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry party shop set to close after 32 'wonderful' years
4
Welcome Inn will serve a range of Asian cuisines when it opens in Dunfermline. Image: Welcome Inn
New Asian cuisine takeaway coming to Dunfermline

Conversation