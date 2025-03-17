£3m Carnoustie Golf Hotel investment ‘a sign of things to come’

Carnoustie Golf Hotel has reopened its upgraded spa and pool as part of a £3 million investment.

Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive Michael Wells said the substantial investment was a “sign of things to come” as the hotel and golf assets are now controlled by a limited company.

The new owners have pledged to invest tens of millions upgrading the hotel facilities in a bid to attract The Open back to Angus.

The spa treatment rooms have increased from three to eight in a much larger area while the pool has been upgraded with new tiling.

Locker room areas were also upgraded as part of the work, which took place over five months.

It follows upgrades to other areas on the ground floor of the hotel including the reception, bar and outdoor eating area.

The gym has also doubled in size, with new equipment purchased.

The outdoor canopy area at the hotel’s entrance is currently being upgraded.

Membership to the new Ebb and Flow gym, swim and health spa is already approaching capacity, with fewer than 50 of the 900 membership slots available.

Focus on ‘best experience’ at Carnoustie

Mr Wells said the investment was a statement of intent by its owners Carnoustie Golf Heritage and Hospitality Group Limited.

This company also completed the transaction to take control of the golf assets from Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee last month.

All staff, including Mr Wells, were transferred under TUPE rules, with it continuing to trade as Carnoustie Golf Links. Local golfers will see their interests safeguarded as part of the deal.

He said: “A single entity has the golf and hotel business operating as one. It creates the environment for us to consider what’s the best experience for our season ticket holders and guests from around the world.

“We are trying to improve the experience for everybody.

“The transaction means circa £5m was given to Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee to continue its charitable aims. We hope this creates the ability for significant change in the town.”

Next steps for Carnoustie Golf Hotel investment

Mr Wells has previously stressed the importance of Carnoustie’s facilities being upgraded to attract The Open back.

He said the next 12 months will see more research into what form the hotel upgrades should take. Angus Council and The R&A will be consulted throughout this process.

He said: “We’re keen to understand precisely what we need to do to meet market demand and The R&A’s requirements as we seek to get The Open back as soon as possible.

“Our preferred outcome would be to get a multi-event deal from The R&A. I’m still hopeful that The Open could return this decade.

“But the most important thing is to get a sustainable model. There’s no point doing something elaborate if it doesn’t make financial sense.”