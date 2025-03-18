From three staff to £6m sales for Arbroath firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

From three staff to £6m sales for Arbroath firm

Managing director Ian Gauld said: "The last five years have been transformational."

By Rob McLaren
Ian Gauld, managing director of Streamtec in Arbroath. Image: Streamtec
An Arbroath firm which started with three staff 20 years ago is expecting to achieve a record £6 million sales this year.

Streamtec specialises in audio-visual displays, video conferencing facilities and digital solutions.

From its humble beginnings, the Elliot Industrial Estate business now employs 22 audio-visual (AV) specialists, delivering bespoke solutions to companies across the UK.

It does everything from small space set-ups to £2m projects for blue-chip clients.

Growth of Arbroath business Streamtec

This year it is expecting a record turnover of £6m, bolstered by new client wins.

It is a preferred partner for leading Scottish universities, including the University of St Andrews which has announced Streamtec as its preferred AV partner for another five years.

Managing director Ian Gauld, who joined the company 10 years ago, has driven its strategic expansion.

He said: “The last five years have been transformational.

“We have grown significantly and adapted to meet the evolving demand for solutions like Zoom rooms, interactive AV setups, and large-scale LED video walls.

Staff at Streamtec in Arbroath. Image: Streamtec

“We’ve been right there, meeting those needs.

“From our landmark single-source university contracts to our commitment to sustainability, it’s also a key aim of ours to lead the shift towards energy-efficient, eco-conscious solutions.”

130 inch screen in Arbroath

Recent projects include installing a seven metre wide LED wall at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and three metre LED walls in two lecture theatres at the University of Dundee.

Streamtec clients include GlaxoSmithKline, The R&A, the National Museum of Scotland, Apex Hotels, and the NHS.

The company has transformed its Arbroath headquarters with upgraded client experience centres featuring a 130” LED display screen, advanced video conferencing solutions and acoustic panelling.

The seven metres wide LED wall at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen. Image: Streamtec

Mr Gauld adds: “The recent success is just the beginning. We are committed to building on this momentum to deliver even greater value to our clients.

“Institutions like the University of St Andrews have trusted us for nearly 20 years.

“This is a testament to the quality of our work and the lasting partnerships we strive to create.”

Ian McMillan OBE, who founded Streamtec in 2004, is retired from day-to-day operations but still involved as chairman.

Conversation