From three staff to £6m sales for Arbroath firm

An Arbroath firm which started with three staff 20 years ago is expecting to achieve a record £6 million sales this year.

Streamtec specialises in audio-visual displays, video conferencing facilities and digital solutions.

From its humble beginnings, the Elliot Industrial Estate business now employs 22 audio-visual (AV) specialists, delivering bespoke solutions to companies across the UK.

It does everything from small space set-ups to £2m projects for blue-chip clients.

Growth of Arbroath business Streamtec

This year it is expecting a record turnover of £6m, bolstered by new client wins.

It is a preferred partner for leading Scottish universities, including the University of St Andrews which has announced Streamtec as its preferred AV partner for another five years.

Managing director Ian Gauld, who joined the company 10 years ago, has driven its strategic expansion.

He said: “The last five years have been transformational.

“We have grown significantly and adapted to meet the evolving demand for solutions like Zoom rooms, interactive AV setups, and large-scale LED video walls.

“We’ve been right there, meeting those needs.

“From our landmark single-source university contracts to our commitment to sustainability, it’s also a key aim of ours to lead the shift towards energy-efficient, eco-conscious solutions.”

130 inch screen in Arbroath

Recent projects include installing a seven metre wide LED wall at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen and three metre LED walls in two lecture theatres at the University of Dundee.

Streamtec clients include GlaxoSmithKline, The R&A, the National Museum of Scotland, Apex Hotels, and the NHS.

The company has transformed its Arbroath headquarters with upgraded client experience centres featuring a 130” LED display screen, advanced video conferencing solutions and acoustic panelling.

Mr Gauld adds: “The recent success is just the beginning. We are committed to building on this momentum to deliver even greater value to our clients.

“Institutions like the University of St Andrews have trusted us for nearly 20 years.

“This is a testament to the quality of our work and the lasting partnerships we strive to create.”

Ian McMillan OBE, who founded Streamtec in 2004, is retired from day-to-day operations but still involved as chairman.