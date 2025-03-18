250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale

The owners of The Peat Inn say it has been a "privilege" to run the venue for the last 19 years.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Peat Inn.
The Peat Inn. Image: Christie & Co

A 250-year-old Michelin-starred restaurant and hotel in Fife has been put up for sale.

The Peat Inn, near Largoward – about six miles south of St Andrews – has been owned by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle for 19 years.

The award-winning restaurant has a history as a coaching house, hotel, and pub.

The restaurant features three dining rooms and has held a Michelin star since 2010.

The Peat Inn owners explain decision to put business up for sale

Geoffrey, 53, told The Courier why he had decided to sell The Peat Inn.

He said: “I’ve been a chef since my mid-20s, and it was my dream to have a Michelin star – now that box is ticked.

“I’m young, in control, and business is good – it just felt like the right time to explore a new chapter.

“It’s an iconic institution, and it’s been a privilege to be the custodian of The Peat Inn and strengthen it before passing the baton on.”

Geoffrey Smeddle of The Peat Inn.
Geoffrey Smeddle of The Peat Inn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The Peat Inn has had only two owners in the last 50 years, which Geoffrey believes reflects its strength and reputation.

Despite recent struggles in the hospitality sector, Geoffrey says the restaurant remains successful.

He said: “It’s important to add that many hospitality businesses have struggled financially in recent years, but not us – we’re choosing to sell The Peat Inn.

“It was my dream but now it is time to bow out.”

The Peat Inn.
The award-winning restaurant. Image: Christie & Co
Dining room.
The Peat Inn is Michelin-starred. Image: Christie & Co
The Peat Inn.
The wine store. Image: Christie & Co
Gardens.
The gardens of the venue. Image: Christie & Co
Bedroom.
One of eight en-suite bedrooms. Image: Christie & Co

As well as the restaurant, the venue features eight en-suite guest bedrooms, four-bedroom owners’ accommodation and a spacious garden.

Geoffrey says he remains committed to the venue while the sale process is ongoing.

Christie & Co is marketing the freehold of The Peat Inn, with a price made available to prospective buyers on application.

Simon Watson, business agent, said: “The Peat Inn is one of the most established and celebrated venues in Scotland and can continue to be so in new hands.

“It has been a ‘go to’ restaurant for many from the area and internationally, be it for celebrations or business, and a buyer may well be a previous customer who will now be able to have the prestige of owning this iconic venue.”

