13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee

A range of new shops and restaurants could be set to open in Dundee in the months ahead.

A host of major retailers are eyeing up new outlets across the city.

The Courier takes a look at some of the more prominent businesses that could be set to open in and around Dundee soon.

Ikea, Kingsway West Retail Park

The Courier revealed in March how the Swedish furniture retailer has submitted plans for a new outlet at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The store will be a plan and order point, which is smaller than a normal Ikea store.

Customers will be able to get advice from staff before placing an order to be collected or delivered.

Frasers, Overgate Shopping Centre

Perhaps the most high-profile addition to the city’s retail landscape will come in the shape of Mike Ashley’s department store, which is taking over the former Debenhams unit in the Overgate.

Frasers is now scheduled to open in June.

Shoppers can expect a wide range of goods to go on sale, while chains like Sports Direct, USC, Evans Cycles and Game will also take up spaces in the store.

Flannels, Overgate Shopping Centre

Luxury designer retailer Flannels, which is also owned by Mike Ashley, plans to move into the old Argos unit.

It lodged plans for a £1.1 million makeover of the unit in December.

Flannels sells brands such as Stone Island, Balenciaga and Canada Goose.

Clarks, Overgate Shopping Centre

Next on the list of shops set to open in the Overgate is Clarks, which is making a return to the city centre two years after closing its store on Murraygate.

The iconic shoe retailer is set to open its new shop in the former Burger King unit in mid-April.

Mango, Overgate Shopping Centre

Another addition to the Overgate is the Barcelona-based clothing retailer Mango.

Customers should expect a ‘Mediterranean-inspired’ store, fitted in the old Frankie and Benny’s unit.

Mango will open in mid-May.

Cinnabon, Overgate Shopping Centre

The American baked goods firm’s imminent arrival at the Overgate was confirmed in August.

Cinnabon, which specialises in cinnamon rolls, will take over the former Muffin Break unit on the upper floor – opposite Fuel and River Island.

However, an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Mountain Warehouse, Gallagher Retail Park

Mountain Warehouse could be set to vacate its current home on Murraygate for a much bigger store at Gallagher Retail Park.

Plans were previously lodged by the outdoor retailer to convert the unit currently occupied by Next.

However, bosses have so far remained tight-lipped on their plans with a move-in date yet to be revealed.

Next, The Stack Retail Park

Mountain Warehouse’s move could be linked to plans by Next to open at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

The council has already approved proposals by the fashion chain to convert the old Home Bargains unit.

However, so far, nothing more has been said about the proposed new shop.

Next already operates shops at the Overgate and Kingsway West Retail Park.

Hot World Cuisine, City Quay

The former Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street could be set to be transformed into a world buffet.

Hot World Cuisine, which already operates a restaurant in Glasgow, wants to move into the site.

If the plans go ahead, the Dundee restaurant will be able to host nearly 400 diners and will create about 50 jobs.

The Courier has taken a closer look at what to expect from Hot World Cuisine.

City Quay Halal World Buffet and Live Seafood

Across the car park from the Hot World Cuisine site, St Andrews restaurant owner Mohammed Mohiuddin is planning his own world buffet restaurant.

The venue will offer a range of Indian, Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, Arabic and European foods.

There will also be a live seafood corner, where guests can choose which lobster or crab they would like cooked.

The restaurant is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Pret A Manger, Broughty Ferry

The former M&Co shop on Brook Street will soon be home to a Pret A Manger cafe.

It is one of three planned in the city with one already open on Whitehall Crescent.

Work has begun on transforming the Ferry cafe, which will have both sit-in and takeaway options, though an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Korean BBQ, Whitehall Street

Formerly home to The Brothy cafe, the Whitehall Street unit will open as the Korean BBQ restaurant this Saturday (March 29).

The restaurant will be run by a company that already has several outlets in Edinburgh.

It promises dishes “incorporating the essential nutrients of Korean food while combining various seasonings and ingredients to create rich, flavourful tastes”.

Reading Rooms, Blackscroft

Fresh plans to transform the old Reading Rooms nightclub – also known as St Roque’s Library – into a boutique restaurant have emerged.

The proposals are part of a wider masterplan for the Blackscroft area, which also includes new flats.

However, the plans have yet to be considered – so any opening of a new restaurant is some way off.