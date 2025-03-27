13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee

Some of the biggest brands are set to come to the city.

Work has started on the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry
Pret A Manger will open at the old M&Co unit in Broughty Ferry. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A range of new shops and restaurants could be set to open in Dundee in the months ahead.

A host of major retailers are eyeing up new outlets across the city.

The Courier takes a look at some of the more prominent businesses that could be set to open in and around Dundee soon.

Ikea, Kingsway West Retail Park

The Courier revealed in March how the Swedish furniture retailer has submitted plans for a new outlet at Kingsway West Retail Park.

The store will be a plan and order point, which is smaller than a normal Ikea store.

Customers will be able to get advice from staff before placing an order to be collected or delivered.

Frasers, Overgate Shopping Centre

How Frasers could look at the Overgate. Image: Frasers

Perhaps the most high-profile addition to the city’s retail landscape will come in the shape of Mike Ashley’s department store, which is taking over the former Debenhams unit in the Overgate.

Frasers is now scheduled to open in June.

Shoppers can expect a wide range of goods to go on sale, while chains like Sports Direct, USC, Evans Cycles and Game will also take up spaces in the store.

Flannels, Overgate Shopping Centre

Luxury designer retailer Flannels, which is also owned by Mike Ashley, plans to move into the old Argos unit.

It lodged plans for a £1.1 million makeover of the unit in December.

Flannels sells brands such as Stone Island, Balenciaga and Canada Goose.

Clarks, Overgate Shopping Centre

Clarks used to operate on Murraygate. Image: Google Maps

Next on the list of shops set to open in the Overgate is Clarks, which is making a return to the city centre two years after closing its store on Murraygate.

The iconic shoe retailer is set to open its new shop in the former Burger King unit in mid-April.

Mango, Overgate Shopping Centre

Another addition to the Overgate is the Barcelona-based clothing retailer Mango.

Customers should expect a ‘Mediterranean-inspired’ store, fitted in the old Frankie and Benny’s unit.

Mango will open in mid-May.

Cinnabon, Overgate Shopping Centre

The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The American baked goods firm’s imminent arrival at the Overgate was confirmed in August.

Cinnabon, which specialises in cinnamon rolls, will take over the former Muffin Break unit on the upper floor – opposite Fuel and River Island.

However, an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Mountain Warehouse, Gallagher Retail Park

Mountain Warehouse could be set to vacate its current home on Murraygate for a much bigger store at Gallagher Retail Park.

Plans were previously lodged by the outdoor retailer to convert the unit currently occupied by Next.

However, bosses have so far remained tight-lipped on their plans with a move-in date yet to be revealed.

Next, The Stack Retail Park

Mountain Warehouse’s move could be linked to plans by Next to open at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

The council has already approved proposals by the fashion chain to convert the old Home Bargains unit.

However, so far, nothing more has been said about the proposed new shop.

Next already operates shops at the Overgate and Kingsway West Retail Park.

Hot World Cuisine, City Quay

Plans to transform the former East Dock Street car showroom into a restaurant.
The former Arnold Clark car showroom on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The former Arnold Clark showroom on Dock Street could be set to be transformed into a world buffet.

Hot World Cuisine, which already operates a restaurant in Glasgow, wants to move into the site.

If the plans go ahead, the Dundee restaurant will be able to host nearly 400 diners and will create about 50 jobs.

The Courier has taken a closer look at what to expect from Hot World Cuisine.

City Quay Halal World Buffet and Live Seafood

Posters for the new buffet remain on the windows. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Across the car park from the Hot World Cuisine site, St Andrews restaurant owner Mohammed Mohiuddin is planning his own world buffet restaurant.

The venue will offer a range of Indian, Italian, Chinese, Mediterranean, Thai, Arabic and European foods.

There will also be a live seafood corner, where guests can choose which lobster or crab they would like cooked.

The restaurant is expected to open in the coming weeks.

Pret A Manger, Broughty Ferry

The former M&Co shop on Brook Street will soon be home to a Pret A Manger cafe.

It is one of three planned in the city with one already open on Whitehall Crescent.

Work has begun on transforming the Ferry cafe, which will have both sit-in and takeaway options, though an opening date is still to be confirmed.

Korean BBQ, Whitehall Street

The Korean BBQ restaurant on Whitehall Street in Dundee
The Korean BBQ restaurant on Whitehall Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Formerly home to The Brothy cafe, the Whitehall Street unit will open as the Korean BBQ restaurant this Saturday (March 29).

The restaurant will be run by a company that already has several outlets in Edinburgh.

It promises dishes “incorporating the essential nutrients of Korean food while combining various seasonings and ingredients to create rich, flavourful tastes”.

Reading Rooms, Blackscroft

Blackscroft regeneration
An artist’s impression of the interior of the renovated restaurant. Image: Wilson Paul Architects

Fresh plans to transform the old Reading Rooms nightclub – also known as St Roque’s Library – into a boutique restaurant have emerged.

The proposals are part of a wider masterplan for the Blackscroft area, which also includes new flats.

However, the plans have yet to be considered – so any opening of a new restaurant is some way off.

More from Business

Bela's Cakes has opened in Dunfermline's Linen Quarter. Image: Business Gateway Fife
New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
Dundee pub Ferrari's could shut as building put up for sale
3
Paul and Daniel Sellers.
Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with 'big plans' for expansion
Shirley Steele, Toll House finance director Fiona Walsh, sales and marketing director, John Walsh, operations director, with Toll House's Kald, and Carnoustie Distillery and James Keiller Estates gins. Image: Supplied
Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution
Kerry Martin posing in front of graffiti wall
Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google
Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard
Marianne Davidson.
Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
23
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm administration extended for 12 months

Conversation