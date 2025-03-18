Arbroath boutique makes ‘support local’ plea as shop closes

An Arbroath boutique has made a plea for people to support local businesses as it closes its doors.

Rosie’s Boutique, which sold clothing, chocolate and gifts, was open at West Port for around seven years.

The owner has made a plea for people to spend less money with companies like Amazon and Shein and more with local shops.

It thanked customers for their support over the years.

‘Use of lose’ local businesses says Rosie’s Boutique owner

“Rosie’s was very successful but footfall was reducing each year and retail is changing,” the shop said on social media.

“As each small business goes from our streets it is a good reminder to everyone to use or lose your small businesses.

“A bit of support each week makes a huge difference. Don’t assume someone else is supporting our businesses, if we all do that no one goes to them.

“Don’t complain about costs just buy one less Amazon parcel a day and go for a coffee or try to source things in the town where you can.

“If you can’t find it in Arbroath, try Montrose or Broughty Ferry or further afield – but keep growth in Scotland and don’t shop at Shein!”

New vintage business

The shop at the foot of the West Port is now empty and will shortly be going on the market.

All the outlet’s equipment and stock was sold, with nothing going to landfill.

The owner now plans to start a pre-loved clothing business called Baggy Trousers Vintage.

“I’m feeling very upbeat about the decision to close, and excited for the future,” the post added.

“I’m changing from retail to preloved clothing and working from my new space at home.

“As I get older, I realise that having time is more important than having money and sustainability is more important than ever.

“The fashion industry produces 100 billion new garments each year which is outrageous.

“I would rather breathe new life into what’s out there now, so I hope you will join me (and my chickens) as I regenerate some good quality cashmere, silk and lovely clothing as Baggy Trousers Vintage.”