Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer

Yann Grospellier opened G's Bistro with wife Shari in 2021.

By Lucy Scarlett
Yann and Shari.
Yann and Shari Grospellier ran G's Bistro in Crieff. Image: Yann Grospellier

The owner of a popular Crieff bistro has put the business up for sale after losing his wife to cancer.

G’s Bistro on East High Street has been put on the market by owner Yann Grospellier, 54.

Yann opened the business in 2021 with wife Shari but she passed away just a few months later.

He says he does not want to keep running the venue without Shari by his side.

‘It’s not the same as running it with my wife’

Yann told The Courier: “I lost my wife to cancer three months after opening in 2021.

“I didn’t want to run it on my own – it’s not the same as running it with my wife.

“I’d rather a young couple take over, give it a new lease of life, and bring new blood to the bistro.”

G’s Bistro – described as “highly regarded” by the selling agent – has received rave reviews from customers online.

It has a five out of five rating on TripAdvisor and 4.8 stars out of five on Google.

G's Bistro.
G’s Bistro is up for sale. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The dining room.
Inside the restaurant. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Fireplace.
The fireplace. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Yann, who has lived in Crieff for 20 years, plans to stay in the town and dedicate his time to charity work as a chef in soup kitchens.

He previously owned Yann’s at Glenearn House before opening the bistro.

Despite stepping away, he says G’s Bistro is “doing great” and believes it will benefit from increased footfall once the new cinema complex on East High Street is completed.

The restaurant and bar have been modernised, featuring a fireplace at the heart of the dining area.

Flat.
The flat above the restaurant. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bistro.
The rear of the bistro. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen.
The kitchen in the flat. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The sale comes with a three-bedroom flat above, which has been recently renovated and could serve as a home for the new owners or a holiday let.

G’s Bistro is being marketed by McEwan Fraser Legal for offers over £495,000.

Elsewhere in Crieff, a new street food takeaway from Stornoway has opened.

