Arbroath Santander bank set to close

The Santander bank in Arbroath is set to close.

The firm is shutting 10 branches in Scotland and 95 across the UK.

The Arbroath branch on High Street will close at 3pm on June 17.

Santander says it has seen a 63% increase in digital transactions since 2019, with more customers choosing online banking over in-person services.

And it claims 72% of its Arbroath customers have used online, mobile or phone banking.

Arbroath Santander closing due to ‘customer behaviour changes’

A spokesperson for Santander UK said: “As customer behaviour changes, we are ensuring that our branches remain fit for the future.

“Our new combination of full-service branches, alongside work cafes, counter-free branches and reduced hours branches, aims to provide the right balance between digital banking and face-to-face money management and guidance.

“As a business, we must move with customers and balance our investment across all the places where we interact with customers, to deliver the very best for them now and in the future.”

The nearest Santander branch following the closure will be in Dundee, 17 miles away.

There are also banking hubs in Carnoustie and Brechin.

Santander has issued more information and advice for Arbroath customers on its website.

