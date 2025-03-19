Company behind two Perthshire hotels dissolved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Company behind two Perthshire hotels dissolved

Administrators said the business was unable to survive a fall in revenue and increasing costs.

The Crags Hotel in Callander.
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
By Rob McLaren

A company that operated two hotels in Perthshire has been dissolved after a liquidation process.

Mountview Hotels Limited owned The Crags Hotel and Abbotsford Lodge, both in Callander.

Both hotels stopped trading at the end of December 2022, leading to several redundancies. Administrators were appointed just over two years ago.

At the time administrator Michelle Elliot, a partner with FRP Advisory, explained the company’s problems.

She said: “The company was unable to survive the fall in revenue coupled with the significant increase in fixed costs over recent months.”

Liquidation of Mountview Hotels Limited

Administrators are appointed to raise as much money as possible from the company’s assets to be distributed to creditors.

Abbotsford Lodge was sold for £625,000 in July 2023.

The Crags Hotel had been placed on the market for offers over £425,000 in August 2022, prior to the administration. It was eventually sold in March 2024 for £281,935.

The amounts raised have not covered the company’s debts, which were in excess of £1.1 million.

The Royal Bank of Scotland held a security over both hotels and a charge over all assets in the company.

The bank put in a claim for £881,000 and received a distribution of £687,000 – the sum left after administration costs.

Other creditors received nothing.

These included HMRC, which was owed £136,000 and customer deposits, estimated at £10,000.

Abbotsford Lodge in Callander. Image: Sirple Ltd

Other unsecured creditors were stated as £65,000 for loans and £50,000 for trade creditors.

Just under £3,000 was due to employees for pay and holiday pay.

The administrators at first anticipated there would be a distribution to employees, who were preferential creditors.

However, the most recent progress report states: “There were insufficient funds to enable a distribution to be paid to the preferential creditors.

“This outcome was worse than that estimated in the proposals.

“The sale proceeds from the properties were lower than initially expected thus resulting in a shortfall to secured and preferential creditors”.

Hotels now under new ownership

Both hotels are open again under new owners.

13-bedroom Abbotsford Lodge was acquired by Sirple Ltd, owned by Crieff couple Craig Gillespie and Kayleigh Keith.

Meanwhile, Crags Hotel reopened with an Indian restaurant, bar and the offer of cooking lessons by new owner Vishant Das. It reopened in May last year.

Conversation