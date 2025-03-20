Work under way on one of Dundee city centre’s longest-standing empty shop units

Work has begun to transform one of Dundee city centre’s longest-standing empty shop units.

The former Victoria Wine shop on Reform Street has been vacant since 2009.

It is the premises that has been empty longest of the streets surveyed by The Courier’s high street tracker.

However, it now appears to be getting a new lease of life as a computer and phones shop.

The unit has been painted and renovation work has been taking place inside.

Wording on the outside of the building also appears to show the new shop will focus on gaming, PC and phones.

It has not been revealed who is behind the new store and the unit was closed when The Courier visited on Thursday.

It comes after previous plans to turn the site into a dental practice failed to come to fruition.

The unit then went to auction in September with a £160,000 asking price.