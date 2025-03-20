Work under way on one of Dundee city centre’s longest-standing empty shop units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Work under way on one of Dundee city centre’s longest-standing empty shop units

The old Victoria Wine site on Reform Street has been vacant for more than 15 years.

By James Simpson
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Work has begun to transform one of Dundee city centre’s longest-standing empty shop units.

The former Victoria Wine shop on Reform Street has been vacant since 2009.

It is the premises that has been empty longest of the streets surveyed by The Courier’s high street tracker.

However, it now appears to be getting a new lease of life as a computer and phones shop.

The unit has been painted and renovation work has been taking place inside.

Wording on the outside of the building. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Wording on the outside of the building also appears to show the new shop will focus on gaming, PC and phones.

It has not been revealed who is behind the new store and the unit was closed when The Courier visited on Thursday.

It comes after previous plans to turn the site into a dental practice failed to come to fruition.

The unit then went to auction in September with a £160,000 asking price.

  • Are you behind the renovations at the shop? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

More from Business

The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Company behind two Callander hotels dissolved
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway
Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies
The West Port store will close
Arbroath boutique makes ‘support local’ plea as shop closes
The Peat Inn.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale
Rio Gregory is owed £252. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Fife bar worker 'still waiting for wages 5 months on' despite employment tribunal…
3
Ian Gauld, managing director of Streamtec in Arbroath. Image: Streamtec
From three staff to £6m sales for Arbroath firm

Conversation