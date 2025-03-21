EXCLUSIVE: NCR Atleos investing millions in Dundee site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

EXCLUSIVE: NCR Atleos investing millions in Dundee site

The business has added 20 jobs with a team overseeing 50,000 ATMs in the USA.

The NCR Atleos building in Dundee. Image: NCR Atleos
The NCR Atleos building in Dundee. Image: NCR Atleos
By Rob McLaren

Major Dundee employer NCR Atleos is investing millions of pounds in its city site.

Dundee is a centre of excellence for developing ATM technology and has around 600 staff in the city.

The Fulton Road building, which was built for NCR in 2002, is receiving several major upgrades described as a “multi-million-pound” investment.

This includes new hot and cold chambers to test the performance of ATMs for various temperatures across the globe.

Other parts of the site are receiving cosmetic upgrades. This follows the opening of an “innovation lab” to demonstrate the latest ATM technology to banking customers last year.

NCR Atleos investment in Dundee

Dundee site leader Denise Leadingham said the split of NCR into two companies has been positive for Dundee.

In October 2023 NCR split into NCR Atleos to focus on ATMs and software for the financial industry and NCR Voyix, which provides self-service machines.

Denise said: “NCR was fragmented across multiple areas of focus. NCR Atleos means we can focus on our core business.

“That has meant we’re able to invest in the right areas and that’s going into supporting this site.

NCR Atleos Dundee site leader Denise Leadingham. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“What we’ve seen in the past 18 months is the executive leadership team’s view of Dundee as an absolute core strategic site.

“This major investment into upgrading our environmental chambers – which gives us the ability to cook or freeze ATMs to extreme temperatures – means we can test in Dundee for environments globally.

“This is in addition to other cosmetic upgrades for different teams around the building.”

New Dundee jobs monitoring 50,000 American ATMs

NCR in Dundee is best known for the manufacture of ATM machines in the 1980s and 90s when tens of thousands of machines were produced.

When manufacturing stopped in 2012, research and development work continued.

Since the acquisition of Cradtronics in 2022, NCR has added a focus on running ATM networks. It runs around a third of ATMs in the UK, including all of Santander’s machines.

Last year 20 jobs were created in Dundee for a new team working on the network of more than 50,000 ATMs in North America and Canada.

NCR Dundee staff celebrate the production of their 10,000th 5070 ATM in 1988.

This team investigates any reconciliation issues.

Vice president product Joe Gallagher said: “We reconcile the network – count how much is there, how much has been deposited and dispensed.

“Occasionally, there is a dispute and we need to look into that and reconcile that.

“With billions of dollars involved it needs oversight and there’s a lot of compliance rules.

“Dundee was chosen based on our skills but also the time difference helps – a lot of this reconciliation work takes place during the night in the US.”

Rise in use of cash driven by young people

The use of cash is currently on an upwards trajectory in the UK. Recent research from Nationwide shows it has increased in the last three years in a row.

It has now almost recovered to pre-Covid levels after a major dip during the pandemic.

Contrary to the stereotype that cash is primarily used by the elderly, young people are driving the demand for cash.

Carol Hamilton, deputy Dundee site leader; Joe Gallagher senior vice president product; Denise Leadingham, Dundee site leader. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

Carol Hamilton, deputy site leader for Dundee, said: “With cost-of-living pressures continuing, a lot of people budget using cash.

“There’s a trend on TikTok called cash stuffing where people assign their budget to different envelopes.

“There’s a perception that it’s older people who use cash, but the reality is it’s a lot of young people.”

More from Business

Kirsty Ross and families having fun with a bubble machine at Baby Sensory Stirling
Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Work under way on one of Dundee city centre's longest-standing empty shop units
7
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Company behind two Callander hotels dissolved
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway
Alan Baillie.
Dundee lawyer who co-founded city firm dies
The West Port store will close
Arbroath boutique makes ‘support local’ plea as shop closes
The Peat Inn.
250-year-old Michelin-starred Fife restaurant and hotel put up for sale

Conversation