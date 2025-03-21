EXCLUSIVE: World buffet bosses reveal more details of Stirling church restaurant plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: World buffet bosses reveal more details of Stirling church restaurant plans

Hot World Cuisine and Kongz could both occupy the former Allan Park South Church.

The former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus
The former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus
By James Simpson

The bosses of a Glasgow world buffet have revealed more details of two restaurants planned for a Stirling church.

The owners of Hot World Cuisine have bought the former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road.

They now plan to open a world buffet restaurant inside, along with a Kongz outlet selling smash burgers.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, a spokesman for the businesses revealed more about the plans for Stirling.

Restaurants planned over two floors of former Stirling church

He said: “It is such a great building.

“We drove past the site and made inquiries and became aware it was going up for auction.

“Plans have been submitted now and it’s our intention to operate our eateries Kongz and Hot World Cuisine inside, over two floors.”

Planning permission was previously granted to use the church for food and drink.

However, Hot World Cuisine Ltd has now submitted a fresh application to Stirling Council, which will be considered in the coming months.

Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow
The Hot World Cuisine restaurant in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

The spokesman said: “We walked around this building and it’s definitely our intention to retain everything inside.

“We’re also looking to rework the church pews into our plans.

“This new site would create 40 to 50 jobs and cater for around 180 diners.”

He added: “Stirling is an area where we think there is lots of potential.

“We’ve been pleased with the feedback so far from the local community to our plans.

The church could be transformed into two restaurants. Image: Acuitus

“This will be an expensive refit but we believe that our eateries could also be an asset to Stirling and benefit the local economy.

“It would be such a shame to see a building of this stature go to waste.”

It comes as Hot World Cuisine is also planning a world buffet restaurant in an old car showroom in Dundee.

