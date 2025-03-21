EXCLUSIVE: World buffet bosses reveal more details of Stirling church restaurant plans

The bosses of a Glasgow world buffet have revealed more details of two restaurants planned for a Stirling church.

The owners of Hot World Cuisine have bought the former Allan Park South Church on Dumbarton Road.

They now plan to open a world buffet restaurant inside, along with a Kongz outlet selling smash burgers.

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, a spokesman for the businesses revealed more about the plans for Stirling.

Restaurants planned over two floors of former Stirling church

He said: “It is such a great building.

“We drove past the site and made inquiries and became aware it was going up for auction.

“Plans have been submitted now and it’s our intention to operate our eateries Kongz and Hot World Cuisine inside, over two floors.”

Planning permission was previously granted to use the church for food and drink.

However, Hot World Cuisine Ltd has now submitted a fresh application to Stirling Council, which will be considered in the coming months.

The spokesman said: “We walked around this building and it’s definitely our intention to retain everything inside.

“We’re also looking to rework the church pews into our plans.

“This new site would create 40 to 50 jobs and cater for around 180 diners.”

He added: “Stirling is an area where we think there is lots of potential.

“We’ve been pleased with the feedback so far from the local community to our plans.

“This will be an expensive refit but we believe that our eateries could also be an asset to Stirling and benefit the local economy.

“It would be such a shame to see a building of this stature go to waste.”

It comes as Hot World Cuisine is also planning a world buffet restaurant in an old car showroom in Dundee.

