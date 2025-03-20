Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors

One of Stirling’s most popular baby groups has been forced to close its doors after two decades.

Parents and their little ones travel from miles around to enjoy the fun-filled Baby Sensory Stirling classes each week.

However, the cost-of-living crisis has hit the business hard and Kirsty Ross, who owns and runs the Stirling franchise, has been “left with no choice” but to cease trading.

Next week’s Baby Sensory Stirling classes at Stirling Enterprise Park will be the last ever.

Why the business is no longer viable

Kirsty revealed numbers at her classes have dropped significantly over the past year as families have tightened their purse strings.

Meanwhile, her running costs, such as rent, rates and electricity, have gone up dramatically.

Kirsty, 49, has been running the classes for the past 10 years after taking her daughter Libby, now 11, when she was a baby.

She has worked with thousands of families across wider Stirling area – and has had mums travel from Auchterarder, Crieff, Callander and Falkirk to attend.

She said: “I really am very sad to have to shut the business. I tried everything I could to keep it afloat.

“Over the last year, I have gone from 140 parents to 80 and I need at least 106 through the door to pay my rent.

“To be honest, this means I have technically been paying for mums to come to my classes in recent months but I really didn’t want to take away that lifeline for them.

“Unfortunately, times are tough just now and if you have the choice between spending £40 on electricity and shopping or on a baby development class you have to choice the first option.

“I am one of the lower priced classes in the area. It’s sad that these classes are now a luxury many can’t afford.”

Baby Sensory is an award-winning UK-wide programme for babies aged 0-13 months. Its founder, Dr Lin Day, is a leading parenting expert and speaker within the field of childcare and education.

Baby Sensory Stirling benefitted both mums and babies

Kirsty took over the Stirling franchise in 2014 and offers themed classes five days a week. She also hosted parties and seasonal one off events.

She added: “I took my daughter Libby when she was a baby and absolutely loved it. I wanted to make sure other mums got as much out of it as I had so jumped at the chance to take it on.

“I have spent my days singing and dancing and bringing joy – it has been magical.

“It has been such a huge part of my life over the past 10 years and I have been privileged to be part of the lives of so many families.

“I have seen so many milestones, from rolling over and crawling to first steps and first words and have also seen mums form lasting friendships.

“Unfortunately, the type of class I offer isn’t offered by councils or the NHS but it really is so beneficial to the development and socialisation of babies and the mental health of new mums.”

Loss to the local community

When she posted about the closure on the Baby Sensory Stirling Facebook page, which has 3,000 followers, she was inundated with messages from parents past and present.

One mum wrote: “I swear my weekly routine of Baby Sensory got me through my first year of being a mum. I wasn’t confident enough to talk to other mums so getting out to your class was so important to me.”

Another wrote: “You have brought so much fun and light to the first years of my boys’ lives. Your classes stopping will be such a loss to the local community.”