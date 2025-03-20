Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors

Kirsty Ross has been running the popular classes for the past 10 years after taking her daughter when she was a baby.

Kirsty Ross and families having fun with a bubble machine at Baby Sensory Stirling
Kirsty Ross opens up about her sadness on shutting Baby Sensory Stirling. Image: Kirsty Ross
By Kirsten Johnson

One of Stirling’s most popular baby groups has been forced to close its doors after two decades.

Parents and their little ones travel from miles around to enjoy the fun-filled Baby Sensory Stirling classes each week.

However, the cost-of-living crisis has hit the business hard and Kirsty Ross, who owns and runs the Stirling franchise, has been “left with no choice” but to cease trading.

Next week’s Baby Sensory Stirling classes at Stirling Enterprise Park will be the last ever.

Why the business is no longer viable

Kirsty revealed numbers at her classes have dropped significantly over the past year as families have tightened their purse strings.

Meanwhile, her running costs, such as rent, rates and electricity, have gone up dramatically.

Kirsty Ross with Baby Sensory logo
Baby Sensory Stirling has been open for 20 years, with Kirsty taking over the franchise in 2014. Image: Kirsty Ross

Kirsty, 49, has been running the classes for the past 10 years after taking her daughter Libby, now 11, when she was a baby.

She has worked with thousands of families across wider Stirling area – and has had mums travel from Auchterarder, Crieff, Callander and Falkirk to attend.

She said: “I really am very sad to have to shut the business. I tried everything I could to keep it afloat.

“Over the last year, I have gone from 140 parents to 80 and I need at least 106 through the door to pay my rent.

“To be honest, this means I have technically been paying for mums to come to my classes in recent months but I really didn’t want to take away that lifeline for them.

“Unfortunately, times are tough just now and if you have the choice between spending £40 on electricity and shopping or on a baby development class you have to choice the first option.

“I am one of the lower priced classes in the area. It’s sad that these classes are now a luxury many can’t afford.”

Baby Sensory is an award-winning UK-wide programme for babies aged 0-13 months. Its founder, Dr Lin Day, is a leading parenting expert and speaker within the field of childcare and education.

Baby Sensory Stirling benefitted both mums and babies

Kirsty took over the Stirling franchise in 2014 and offers themed classes five days a week. She also hosted parties and seasonal one off events.

Baby Sensory Stirling class set up with softplay and toys
Parents have spoken of their sadness at the loss of the “wonderful” baby sensory classes. Image: Kirsty Ross

She added: “I took my daughter Libby when she was a baby and absolutely loved it. I wanted to make sure other mums got as much out of it as I had so jumped at the chance to take it on.

“I have spent my days singing and dancing and bringing joy – it has been magical.

“It has been such a huge part of my life over the past 10 years and I have been privileged to be part of the lives of so many families.

“I have seen so many milestones, from rolling over and crawling to first steps and first words and have also seen mums form lasting friendships.

“Unfortunately, the type of class I offer isn’t offered by councils or the NHS but it really is so beneficial to the development and socialisation of babies and the mental health of new mums.”

Loss to the local community

When she posted about the closure on the Baby Sensory Stirling Facebook page, which has 3,000 followers, she was inundated with messages from parents past and present.

One mum wrote: “I swear my weekly routine of Baby Sensory got me through my first year of being a mum. I wasn’t confident enough to talk to other mums so getting out to your class was so important to me.”

Another wrote: “You have brought so much fun and light to the first years of my boys’ lives. Your classes stopping will be such a loss to the local community.”

