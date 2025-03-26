Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at ‘beyond unfair’ Tripadvisor review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at ‘beyond unfair’ Tripadvisor review

Kate Carter-Larg from the Cheesy Toast Shack said the review tried to "unjustly assassinate mine and my husband's characters".

By Andrew Robson
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year. Image: BBC

The owners of a St Andrews takeaway say they are grateful for the “outpouring of support” after they hit back at a “beyond unfair” Tripadvisor review.

Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the Cheesy Toast Shack with her husband Sam Larg, said it was “impossible” for the couple not to respond to the criticism.

The now-deleted Tripadvisor review posted by user gcee29 last week said charging £14 for two toasties was an “abomination”.

Cheesy Toast Shack owners hit back at ‘jealous’ Tripadvisor review

The reviewer, who said they were from Falkirk, claimed to make better toasties at home for just 20% of the cost, and also hit out at the takeaway’s seagull insurance, which raises money for charity and went viral last year.

The poster further called out Kate and Sam for owning fast cars, taking multiple holidays to Thailand and appearing on the BBC show Saturday Kitchen.

The review said: “If they were a genuine couple not chasing money and genuinely cared about people, then their prices would be half of what they charge.”

Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg, owners of the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg, owners of the Cheesy Toast Shack. Image: Supplied

The couple took to Facebook to issue a lengthy rebuttal.

The pair said charging 80% less for their toasties would leave them unable to cover costs like rent, rates, utility bills, staff and tax.

They also said they drive a 1987 Land Cruiser, adding: “When we hear the jealousy in your tone, it spurs us on to get a bright red Ferrari.

“As for holidays to Thailand, we’re actually in Indonesia. Equally as lovely though.

“Part of this is to meet with Indonesian suppliers for the merchandise we’re currently having produced for our hugely successful business.

‘The reaction has been wonderful’

“The other part of it is that if we want to take out two little girls away for an amazing experience as a family of four, then we absolutely will, without answering to numpties like you.”

The couple’s post garnered support from locals, who took to the comments to defend the business.

Meanwhile, Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, along with radio presenter and Sunday Post columnist Tam Cowan, praised their approach on Instagram.

Speaking to The Courier, Kate said the review was “beyond unfair”, which made it “impossible” for the couple not to respond.

Cheesy Toast Shack owner Kate Carter-Larg.
Kate says the review “assassinated” their characters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “It wasn’t the cookie-cutter answer of ‘the customer’s always right’ that we’ve been programmed to respond with.

“However, when someone tries to unjustly assassinate mine and my husband’s characters, and our good nature, and then go on to tell us where we can and can’t take our kids on holiday – I’m sorry but that person needs to be educated.

“The outpouring of support and love we have received in the comments and direct messages far outweighs the negative.

“We’ve had not only our amazing and loyal customers reach out in support, but also fellow business owners who face the same massive overheads.”

Locals previously rallied in support of Kate after she was criticised for the outfit she wore on Saturday Kitchen.

Earlier this year, The Courier spoke to a Perth restaurant owner who has become renowned for her responses to critical Tripadvisor reviews.

