Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at ‘beyond unfair’ Tripadvisor review

The owners of a St Andrews takeaway say they are grateful for the “outpouring of support” after they hit back at a “beyond unfair” Tripadvisor review.

Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the Cheesy Toast Shack with her husband Sam Larg, said it was “impossible” for the couple not to respond to the criticism.

The now-deleted Tripadvisor review posted by user gcee29 last week said charging £14 for two toasties was an “abomination”.

The reviewer, who said they were from Falkirk, claimed to make better toasties at home for just 20% of the cost, and also hit out at the takeaway’s seagull insurance, which raises money for charity and went viral last year.

The poster further called out Kate and Sam for owning fast cars, taking multiple holidays to Thailand and appearing on the BBC show Saturday Kitchen.

The review said: “If they were a genuine couple not chasing money and genuinely cared about people, then their prices would be half of what they charge.”

The couple took to Facebook to issue a lengthy rebuttal.

The pair said charging 80% less for their toasties would leave them unable to cover costs like rent, rates, utility bills, staff and tax.

They also said they drive a 1987 Land Cruiser, adding: “When we hear the jealousy in your tone, it spurs us on to get a bright red Ferrari.

“As for holidays to Thailand, we’re actually in Indonesia. Equally as lovely though.

“Part of this is to meet with Indonesian suppliers for the merchandise we’re currently having produced for our hugely successful business.

‘The reaction has been wonderful’

“The other part of it is that if we want to take out two little girls away for an amazing experience as a family of four, then we absolutely will, without answering to numpties like you.”

The couple’s post garnered support from locals, who took to the comments to defend the business.

Meanwhile, Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt, along with radio presenter and Sunday Post columnist Tam Cowan, praised their approach on Instagram.

Speaking to The Courier, Kate said the review was “beyond unfair”, which made it “impossible” for the couple not to respond.

She said: “It wasn’t the cookie-cutter answer of ‘the customer’s always right’ that we’ve been programmed to respond with.

“However, when someone tries to unjustly assassinate mine and my husband’s characters, and our good nature, and then go on to tell us where we can and can’t take our kids on holiday – I’m sorry but that person needs to be educated.

“The outpouring of support and love we have received in the comments and direct messages far outweighs the negative.

“We’ve had not only our amazing and loyal customers reach out in support, but also fellow business owners who face the same massive overheads.”

Locals previously rallied in support of Kate after she was criticised for the outfit she wore on Saturday Kitchen.

