Why couples are saying yes to Perthshire wedding dog chaperone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Why couples are saying yes to Perthshire wedding dog chaperone

For between £50 and £280, Solo Paws will take care of a four-legged guest during the ceremony, reception and even overnight.

By Kirsten Johnson
Laura Findlay crouching to cuddle border collie Harris
Solo Paws director and wedding dog chaperone Laura Findlay with her border collie Harris. Image: Lloyd Stevenson Photography

Growing numbers of couples are choosing to invite their four-legged friend to their big day.

Yet, no-one wants to worry about a muddy print on the bridal gown or scheduling a canine comfort break between speeches.

Spotting a gap in the market, Perthshire business Solo Paws launched a bespoke wedding dog chaperone package.

For between £50 and £280, the Stanley pet sitting firm will take care of a furry guest during the ceremony, reception and even overnight.

Surge in requests for a wedding dog chaperone

Bookings for 2025 are already double that of last year and the Solo Paws team are expecting another surge as wedding season approaches.

Business owner Laura Findlay revealed she has already had to turn down some bookings as demand is so high for her service.

Solo Paws' Laura Findlay offering a dog a treat during wedding ceremony as bride looks on.
When working as a wedding dog chaperone, Laura has both the couple and their pet’s best interests at heart. Image: A Moment in Time

“Our dogs are important family members, so many people can’t imagine getting married without them – but dogs aren’t humans and have different needs at a wedding,” Laura, 39, said.

“If you want to be able to relax and not have your guests distracted while they help take care of your dog, then consider a dog chaperone.

“We handle all the logistics so you can focus on saying ‘I do’ while your pup is next to you to say ‘I woof you’.”

How chaperone can help on the big day

The Solo Paws wedding dog chaperone service includes feeding, walking, toileting and ensuring the dog has access to water.

The chaperone will make sure the dog is clean and ready for their moment in the spotlight and can even walk them down the aisle.

Solo Paws' Laura Findlay with a dachshund guest
Solo Paws director Laura Findlay believes working with dogs has improved her mental health. Image: Solo Paws

They can assist with getting the dog into position and looking at the camera for official photographs and dress them up in any outfit – from a silk bow to a kilt and doggie sporran.

Solo Paws will also collect the dog prior to the event and can take them home or to kennels afterwards, or care for them overnight.

They are canine first aid trained, fully insured and disclosure checked.

Laura launched the wedding dog chaperone business in late 2023 following a period of poor mental health.

She loved her previous job as a social enterprise manager but was keen to find work that involved less time indoors behind a desk.

As a dog lover herself, she realised working with other people’s dogs also brought her joy and Solo Paws was born.

The award-winning business launched just after Laura lost her beloved border collie Rye and she admits it was a “huge comfort”.

At her own wedding to husband Robert, she now wishes someone had been on hand to help with their dogs.

Laura Findlay and husband Robert – pictured here with Harris and Leo – had their first dog at their wedding without a chaperone. Image: Solo Paws

Laura added: “When I started the business I really didn’t know how it was going to do.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be as busy as we have been and to have to turn couples away because I’m already booked for so many dates.

“Last year we did around 20 weddings and so far this year we have 40 in the diary – and are expecting more.”

From small spaniels to huge mountain dogs

Laura has found the “variety” in the work she does beneficial for her mental health.

This year she will travel to a range of local Tayside venues and across Scotland from Banchory to Glencoe and Argyll.

Most of her canine clients are spaniels but this year she will work with her biggest breed yet, a Bernese mountain dog.

She said: “No wedding is the same and no dog is the same, which is great for me as I don’t like routine.

“To be able to help people have their dogs at their weddings and make that enjoyable for them and the dog makes me feel good.”

More from Business

Ian Johnston in front of funeral directors
Kirkcaldy funeral director Ian Johnston to retire but business lives on
The former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus
EXCLUSIVE: World buffet bosses reveal more details of Stirling church restaurant plans
The NCR Atleos building in Dundee. Image: NCR Atleos
EXCLUSIVE: NCR Atleos investing millions in Dundee site
Kirsty Ross and families having fun with a bubble machine at Baby Sensory Stirling
Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Work under way on one of Dundee city centre's longest-standing empty shop units
8
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Company behind two Callander hotels dissolved
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
2
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Conversation