Why couples are saying yes to Perthshire wedding dog chaperone

Growing numbers of couples are choosing to invite their four-legged friend to their big day.

Yet, no-one wants to worry about a muddy print on the bridal gown or scheduling a canine comfort break between speeches.

Spotting a gap in the market, Perthshire business Solo Paws launched a bespoke wedding dog chaperone package.

For between £50 and £280, the Stanley pet sitting firm will take care of a furry guest during the ceremony, reception and even overnight.

Surge in requests for a wedding dog chaperone

Bookings for 2025 are already double that of last year and the Solo Paws team are expecting another surge as wedding season approaches.

Business owner Laura Findlay revealed she has already had to turn down some bookings as demand is so high for her service.

“Our dogs are important family members, so many people can’t imagine getting married without them – but dogs aren’t humans and have different needs at a wedding,” Laura, 39, said.

“If you want to be able to relax and not have your guests distracted while they help take care of your dog, then consider a dog chaperone.

“We handle all the logistics so you can focus on saying ‘I do’ while your pup is next to you to say ‘I woof you’.”

How chaperone can help on the big day

The Solo Paws wedding dog chaperone service includes feeding, walking, toileting and ensuring the dog has access to water.

The chaperone will make sure the dog is clean and ready for their moment in the spotlight and can even walk them down the aisle.

They can assist with getting the dog into position and looking at the camera for official photographs and dress them up in any outfit – from a silk bow to a kilt and doggie sporran.

Solo Paws will also collect the dog prior to the event and can take them home or to kennels afterwards, or care for them overnight.

They are canine first aid trained, fully insured and disclosure checked.

Laura launched the wedding dog chaperone business in late 2023 following a period of poor mental health.

She loved her previous job as a social enterprise manager but was keen to find work that involved less time indoors behind a desk.

As a dog lover herself, she realised working with other people’s dogs also brought her joy and Solo Paws was born.

The award-winning business launched just after Laura lost her beloved border collie Rye and she admits it was a “huge comfort”.

At her own wedding to husband Robert, she now wishes someone had been on hand to help with their dogs.

Laura added: “When I started the business I really didn’t know how it was going to do.

“I certainly didn’t expect to be as busy as we have been and to have to turn couples away because I’m already booked for so many dates.

“Last year we did around 20 weddings and so far this year we have 40 in the diary – and are expecting more.”

From small spaniels to huge mountain dogs

Laura has found the “variety” in the work she does beneficial for her mental health.

This year she will travel to a range of local Tayside venues and across Scotland from Banchory to Glencoe and Argyll.

Most of her canine clients are spaniels but this year she will work with her biggest breed yet, a Bernese mountain dog.

She said: “No wedding is the same and no dog is the same, which is great for me as I don’t like routine.

“To be able to help people have their dogs at their weddings and make that enjoyable for them and the dog makes me feel good.”