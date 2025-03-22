Former footballer Kevin Webster on becoming successful Tayside property entrepreneur

As a child growing up in Forfar, Kevin Webster couldn’t decide if he wanted to be a footballer or businessman – he ended up having successful careers in both.

After signing YTS forms for Dundee FC, where he helped prepare the dressing room for first team stars like Claudio Caniggia, Kevin went on to play as a midfielder for Montrose, Forfar Athletic, Arbroath and Cove Rangers.

But alongside his football career, he was also working in his family’s business, housebuilder Webster Contracts.

Since 2007, Kevin and his older brother Drew have operated property investment company Vista Properties.

Today, the pair own more than 60 commercial and residential properties, a 250-acre forest and Porter’s Bar and Restaurant at City Quay in Dundee.

Scouted for Dundee FC

The passion for business and football comes from Kevin’s father Gordon, a well-known Forfar businessman who owned and ran Webster Contracts. He also served as Forfar Athletic’s chairman.

“I remember going into the garden with a ball and my dad, who was football daft,” said Kevin.

“From an early age, I was always trying to get into a team. I played for Forfar Boys. I was playing every day at school and every night.

“With Fairmuir Boys (of Dundee), we won the Scottish Youth Cup. A scout for Dundee FC asked my dad if I’d be interested in training there. That must have been when I was about 15 and from there it progressed to signing schoolboy and YTS forms in 1999.”

In his sixth year at Forfar Academy, Kevin was juggling school, training and appearing for Scotland Schoolboys.

With permission from then chairman Peter Marr, Kevin was allowed to combine football with studying construction management at Abertay.

“I wanted to go to university as something was telling me that football wasn’t a forever job,” he said.

“Things didn’t quite work out at Dundee FC. I never made it to the first team, I only got as far as the under-21s.

“Stars like Caniggia came in. It was a magical time for Dundee and there was a huge buzz in the city. On the YTS, I helped clean the dressing room for the first team and they were all great.

“There was an influx of younger guys coming over from Italy. I just didn’t think it was going to quite work. Though I loved playing football, I didn’t know if I was good enough.

“I took the opportunity to play for Montrose, which was part-time, while I was at university. I just felt more comfortable with that balance.”

Playing football a ‘privilege’

Signing in 2002, Kevin went straight into Montrose’s first team. He played part of the 06-07 season for Forfar Athletic, before moving to Arbroath.

From 2009 to 2013 he played for Cove Rangers, finishing his football career with the Highland League title.

“It’s hard to describe what it’s like to be involved in a football club – it’s a real privilege,” he said.

“The only sad thing about football is that you can’t do it forever.

“Playing for Montrose and Arbroath under John McGlashan was great – the fans were brilliant.

“Cove was a brilliant team and very successful. I still keep in touch with so many people from the football side of my life and remember every detail.”

Kevin on sale of Webster Contracts

After completing his university course, Kevin worked in various roles for Webster Contracts.

His family’s business was sold to Scotia Homes in 2007. After this Kevin worked for Scotia’s sister company Bruce and Partners as a property consultant.

“My dad had a chat with me and my older brother Drew about selling the company when we were in our early 20s.

“It was a big company, a lot of guys and we didn’t have all the skills at that point to run a business like that.

“I was glad mum and dad got out of their business and grateful to Bill Bruce (of Scotia Homes) for taking me on to go and work in Aberdeen.

“The company managed the developments Scotia built and I was dealing with contractors. I was there for just under three years.”

Buying 30 properties in four years

But Kevin had other business ambitions of his own. In 2007, he and his brother started Vista Properties.

What started as a couple of buy-to-let rental flats in Aberdeen, quickly spiralled into a major operation.

By 2011, the company owned more than 30 properties.

“We used proceeds of the sale of the family business to invest in property,” he said.

“The timing couldn’t be better in 2008/2009 as the market was crashing.

“We bought 24 properties at once in Forfar. It was just being at the right place at the right time. And really, that deal was the engine for what Vista is today.”

Porter’s Bar and Restaurant

Kevin said Vista Properties has a good local reputation for providing quality flats and houses.

He said: “We look after our properties. Our guiding principle is to offer homes we’d be happy staying in.”

The company has continued to grow and now has 60 residential and commercial units.

The brothers also own a 250-acre forest at Balquhidder as a forestry investment.

And this year will mark the tenth year of operation of Porter’s Bar and Restaurant at City Quay in Dundee.

Kevin said: “We bought two units at City Quay in 2014 – the Blue Marlin and Hays Recruitment, who are still tenants.

“It was never my intention to be in the restaurant business, but when the Blue Marlin left we thought we’d give it a go.

“We didn’t get it all right at the start, but you learn. It’s now a well-established restaurant in Dundee.

“Covid was a worry and without the (furlough) assistance from the government, people would have lost their jobs.

“Out of Covid we did well but I think there’s been a dip in the last year. Everyone in the industry says the same – it’s cost-of-living pressures.

“We are working harder on being focused on delivering exactly what people want and engaging with our customers more. We’ve had a great last couple of months.”

Kevin Webster planning for more growth

Future plans are to continue to grow the portfolio of investment assets. They are hoping a large site in Forfar could become home for a solar farm.

Reflecting on his business career, Kevin said: “I am quite proud. It’s not been easy, definitely not. All the businesses were started pretty much from scratch.

“There’s been a lot of stress but I think as you get more experience, you can manage that better.

“When I was younger, I would always do things at 100 miles an hour. I’m not going as full tilt as I was before, I’m trying to get the balance right and look after myself better.

“We’ve got good businesses, with good staff and we’re always looking for opportunities.

“We’ve purchased something nearly every year that we’ve been in business. We’ll make sure we maintain what we’ve got but also keep growing.”