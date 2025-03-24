Kirkcaldy funeral director Ian Johnston to retire but business lives on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Kirkcaldy funeral director Ian Johnston to retire but business lives on

Ian said: "Helping people through their grief has truly been a wonderful honour.”

By Kirsten Johnson
Ian Johnston in front of funeral directors
Kirkcaldy funeral director Ian Johnston is honoured to have served his local community for almost two decades. Image: Ian Johnston

Working as a funeral director for almost two decades, Ian Johnston has learned to take nothing for granted.

Determined to make the most of the later years of his life, the 60-year-old decided to take early retirement.

Ian will step down from his Kirkcaldy-based funeral business next week after selling it on to two of his long-serving staff members.

He admits he will miss serving his local community at their “time of need” but he is keen that he and wife Jan, 62, enjoy their good health.

Why Kirkcaldy funeral director wanted to retire

“In my line of work, you learn that tomorrow is never guaranteed,” Ian said.

“I am 60 now and lucky to be fit and well and I want to make the most of that. I don’t take it for granted as I have seen many lives cut short.

“We have made the decision to retire early and enjoy the rest of our retired lives together.

“I truly hope we will have our health and plenty of fulfilled years to enjoy.”

Ian started out in the hotel trade, working at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hotel for many years.

After a friend told him his kind nature would bring comfort to grieving families, he started working for a local funeral director in 2008.

Ian Johnston and wife Jan outdoors
Ian Johnston and wife Jan hope to enjoy a long retirement. Image: Ian Johnston

He launched his own business, Ian Johnston Funeral Directors on St Clair Street, in 2016.

Ian admits he was only happy to step down because he knew he could trust the new owners, Ally Caldicott and Christiane Henderson.

The pair have been valued colleagues for many years and worked with him at the Victoria Hotel before becoming his employees at Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

The business will retain his name and he is keen to offer his assistance in an advisory role.

Serving community was a ‘great privilege’

Looking back on his career, Ian said: “I have had many years of doing the job I love.

“I have had the most wonderful honour serving the community in their time if need, what a great privilege.

“I have always served families with love, dignity and respect. Helping people through their grief has truly been a wonderful honour to me.”

He has seen the funeral industry changed markedly in recent years, with many people now planning their own service and opting for a range of unique coffins.

Technical advances, such as live streaming of funerals, have also helped improve services.

Ian Johnston with Ally Caldicott and Christiane Henderson.
Ian is proud of the new owners of his Kirkcaldy funeral directors, Ally Caldicott and Christiane Henderson. Image: Ian Johnston

Ian is confident the new owners will continue his “ethos” of love and compassion.

He added: “They know the company inside out and have the love and compassion for the trade.

“I would never even think of retiring if it was not for Ally and Christiane and I know they will do me proud.”

Ian hopes to spend his retirement travelling the world and enjoying time with his grandchildren.

More from Business

Laura Findlay crouching to cuddle border collie Harris
Why couples are saying yes to Perthshire wedding dog chaperone
The former Allan Park South Church in Stirling. Image: Acuitus
EXCLUSIVE: World buffet bosses reveal more details of Stirling church restaurant plans
The NCR Atleos building in Dundee. Image: NCR Atleos
EXCLUSIVE: NCR Atleos investing millions in Dundee site
Kirsty Ross and families having fun with a bubble machine at Baby Sensory Stirling
Sadness as Stirling baby sensory class forced to close its doors
Work is taking place on the former Victoria Wine unit on Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Work under way on one of Dundee city centre's longest-standing empty shop units
8
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Company behind two Callander hotels dissolved
Arbroath Santander.
Arbroath Santander bank set to close
2
Yann and Shari.
Owner puts popular Crieff bistro up for sale after losing wife to cancer
The Albert Tavern in Freuchie. Image: Cornerstone
Pub described as 'heart and soul' of Fife village up for sale after 20…
Rebecca Cheuk of Rebecca's Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Supplied
Rebecca's Chinese: Kirkcaldy nurse on how she juggles working full-time with TikTok-viral takeaway

Conversation