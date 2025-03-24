Kirkcaldy funeral director Ian Johnston to retire but business lives on

Working as a funeral director for almost two decades, Ian Johnston has learned to take nothing for granted.

Determined to make the most of the later years of his life, the 60-year-old decided to take early retirement.

Ian will step down from his Kirkcaldy-based funeral business next week after selling it on to two of his long-serving staff members.

He admits he will miss serving his local community at their “time of need” but he is keen that he and wife Jan, 62, enjoy their good health.

Why Kirkcaldy funeral director wanted to retire

“In my line of work, you learn that tomorrow is never guaranteed,” Ian said.

“I am 60 now and lucky to be fit and well and I want to make the most of that. I don’t take it for granted as I have seen many lives cut short.

“We have made the decision to retire early and enjoy the rest of our retired lives together.

“I truly hope we will have our health and plenty of fulfilled years to enjoy.”

Ian started out in the hotel trade, working at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hotel for many years.

After a friend told him his kind nature would bring comfort to grieving families, he started working for a local funeral director in 2008.

He launched his own business, Ian Johnston Funeral Directors on St Clair Street, in 2016.

Ian admits he was only happy to step down because he knew he could trust the new owners, Ally Caldicott and Christiane Henderson.

The pair have been valued colleagues for many years and worked with him at the Victoria Hotel before becoming his employees at Ian Johnston Funeral Directors.

The business will retain his name and he is keen to offer his assistance in an advisory role.

Serving community was a ‘great privilege’

Looking back on his career, Ian said: “I have had many years of doing the job I love.

“I have had the most wonderful honour serving the community in their time if need, what a great privilege.

“I have always served families with love, dignity and respect. Helping people through their grief has truly been a wonderful honour to me.”

He has seen the funeral industry changed markedly in recent years, with many people now planning their own service and opting for a range of unique coffins.

Technical advances, such as live streaming of funerals, have also helped improve services.

Ian is confident the new owners will continue his “ethos” of love and compassion.

He added: “They know the company inside out and have the love and compassion for the trade.

“I would never even think of retiring if it was not for Ally and Christiane and I know they will do me proud.”

Ian hopes to spend his retirement travelling the world and enjoying time with his grandchildren.