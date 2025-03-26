The Buffalo Farm administration extended for 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Buffalo Farm administration extended for 12 months

The Fife company had debts of around £3 million when it collapsed a year ago.

Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The administration of The Buffalo Farm Limited has been extended by a further 12 months after a court order was approved.

The Buffalo Farm, based at Boglily Farm Steading near Kirkcaldy, describes itself as Scotland’s largest buffalo farm and butchery.

The company appointed administrators on March 11 last year.

The move followed the company’s launch of a ‘founders’ membership scheme in December 2022, where people invested £10,000 for a variety of perks including £100 a month to spend in the farm shop.

It is expected these investors will see no dividend from the administration process.

Administrators Callum Carmichael and Chad Griffin, insolvency practitioners of FRP Advisory, successfully applied for the extension at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Buffalo Farm sale to new Steve Mitchell company

Administrators are tasked with raising as much as possible from a company’s assets to repay creditors.

Through a pre-packaged sale, The Buffalo Farm owner Steve Mitchell bought its assets under his new company called Buffalo Farm Produce.

His new company paid £45,000 for all of the company assets. Employees were transferred to the new entity, allowing it to continue as a going concern.

Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
Another £35,000 was paid to acquire the book of debts owed to The Buffalo Farm.

The new company also had the right to try to negotiate a deal with Allica Bank, which holds a security over the land.

Mr Mitchell previously said starting a new company with The Buffalo Farm assets was the “morally” right thing to do.

He said it meant the herd of buffalo remains intact and ensures continued employment for around 60 jobs.

The original business has subsequently changed its name to TBF Realisations Ltd.

The Buffalo Farm administration extended

The Buffalo Farm had estimated debts of around £3m when it collapsed.

The latest report states that HMRC has subsequently submitted a claim for £574,820 which includes outstanding VAT, PAYE and National Insurance.

Claims from unsecured creditors – including people who participated in the crowdfunding initiative – total £1,229,323.

The report said: “Based on current estimates it is envisaged that there will be no distribution to the unsecured creditors.”

At the time of the progress report, in September, the administrators said they did not anticipate needing longer than the initial 12-month administration period.

However, earlier this month, they successfully sought an extension at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The administration will now run until March 11 2026.

