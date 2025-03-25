Stirling city centre cafe put up for sale after closing down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling city centre cafe put up for sale after closing down

The Pend is on the market for £225,000.

By Andrew Robson
The Pend off Port Street in Stirling has been put up for sale.
The Pend off Port Street has been put up for sale. Image: DM Hall

A Stirling cafe has been put up for sale after it closed earlier this month.

The Pend, just off Port Street in the city centre, has hit the market for offers over £225,000.

Last year Irene Williams and her husband Geoffrey sold the business after deciding it was the “right time” to retire.

Ruth Foucart took over the reins in April 2024, however, the premises have been put on the market after the business closed on March 10.

Inside The Pend
Inside The Pend. Image: DM Hall
The listing say the cafe could be adapted for a range of uses.
The listing says the cafe could be adapted for a range of uses. Image: Dm Hall

According to agent DM Hall, the unit enjoys an attractive position on one of Stirling’s busiest streets.

The unit is on the ground floor of a two-story stone property, which is contained under a pitched roof.

Internally, the cafe is finished to an “attractive standard” and features a rear office, toilet facilities and two dedicated parking spaces.

The Pend in Stirling closed earlier this month
The Pend closed earlier this month. Image: DM Hall
The café has an open plan layout.
The cafe has an open-plan layout. Image: Dm Hall

According to the listing, an alcohol licence is available for the property, which could be easily adapted for a range of uses.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the bosses of a Glasgow world buffet have revealed more details of two restaurants planned for a city church.

And a new self-described “witch shop” has opened in Stirling Arcade.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation