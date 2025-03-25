Stirling city centre cafe put up for sale after closing down

A Stirling cafe has been put up for sale after it closed earlier this month.

The Pend, just off Port Street in the city centre, has hit the market for offers over £225,000.

Last year Irene Williams and her husband Geoffrey sold the business after deciding it was the “right time” to retire.

Ruth Foucart took over the reins in April 2024, however, the premises have been put on the market after the business closed on March 10.

According to agent DM Hall, the unit enjoys an attractive position on one of Stirling’s busiest streets.

The unit is on the ground floor of a two-story stone property, which is contained under a pitched roof.

Internally, the cafe is finished to an “attractive standard” and features a rear office, toilet facilities and two dedicated parking spaces.

According to the listing, an alcohol licence is available for the property, which could be easily adapted for a range of uses.

Elsewhere in Stirling, the bosses of a Glasgow world buffet have revealed more details of two restaurants planned for a city church.

And a new self-described “witch shop” has opened in Stirling Arcade.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook