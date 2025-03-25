Kirkcaldy company at centre of Pizza Hut row accused of ‘wage theft’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Kirkcaldy company at centre of Pizza Hut row accused of ‘wage theft’

Staff at Pizza Hut across Scotland will protest Fife franchise owners Glenshire Group, whose directors also own the Greens convenience chain.

By Paul Malik
Harris Aslam, director of Fife convenience store chain Greens and Glenshire Group, which owns franchises for Pizza Huts across Scotland. Image: Greens.
Staff at Pizza Huts takeaways across Scotland claim the actions of their Fife franchise bosses have been “morally reprehensible” ahead of planned protests.

Members of the Unite union have submitted grievances against Glenshire Group, a Kirkcaldy company owned by Harris and Amir Aslam and Raza Rehman.

All three men are also directors of retail chain Greens, which posted sales of £26 million in its most recent annual accounts.

Unite alleges cooks, cleaners and delivery drivers at 23 Pizza Huts franchised by Glenshire are “enduring wage theft and the denial of breaks”.

The Fife firm has promised to “thoroughly investigate” the filed collective complaints, but denied “blanket changes” had been made to self-employed driver contracts.

They also refuted claims changes to break policies and annual leave entitlement had been made, in what Unite called a “systematic attack” on employee rights.

Fife bosses accused of ‘illegal’ changes

The claim centres on alleged contract changes which Unite say will result in the loss of up to £80 a week for drivers.

Unite also claims staff had their on-shift meal and staff discount removed and that the company was also “retroactively docking workers’ pay” for breaks they did not take.

Glen Pizza Hut Kirkcaldy , which is franchised by Glenshire. Image: Facebook

Bryan Simpson, Unite’s lead organiser for hospitality said: “The way our members have been treated by the Glenshire Group is morally reprehensible and almost certainly illegal.

“This is a cynical attempt to demolish pay and conditions for some of the lowest paid workers in the economy — to cut labour costs and lurch towards bogus self-employment.

“Unite will not allow such a dangerous precedent to be set, and we will be doing everything in our power to support our members to fight back against these measures industrially, legally and politically.”

Glenshire deny changes to break policy

A spokesperson for Glenshire said: “We can confirm that we received the two collective grievances on Sunday March 23, with the first relating to our delivery drivers’ compensations and the second relating to concerns including annual leave and rest break policies.

“These grievances will be thoroughly investigated in line with our grievance process.

“Glenshire are absolutely committed to robust employment practices including honouring all annual leave and break entitlement for our almost 800 colleagues.

“Driver commissions have not been reduced, rather the remuneration model has changed from a ‘per delivery’ amount to a ‘per mile’ basis to better reflect fuel expenses and ensuring insurance costs are covered.

“Alongside this, we have increased gross pay rates by bringing forward the National Living Wage and Minimum Wage increases by up to £1.20 per hour.

“There are categorically no blanket changes to self-employed contracts taking place. In addition, there have been no changes to break policies or annual leave entitlement.

“We are very much listening to our colleagues, to understand where there are any concerns and how we can swiftly resolve these and have organised internal meetings to hear their concerns.”

Pizza Hut ‘deeply committed’ to employees

Glenshire Brands, a subsidiary of the group, took on their initial Pizza Hut franchise in Kirkcaldy before expanding its presence across Scotland.

They since took over franchises in 23 locations, including Fife and Stirling, in 2022.

A spokesperson for Pizza Hut UK said: “Pizza Hut is deeply committed to ensuring a safe and fair working environment for all employees and as such has strict policies in place that its franchise businesses must adhere to.

“Although Glenshire Group operates as an independent franchisee and is ultimately responsible for its own employment practices, we take these allegations seriously.

“Glenshire will be actively engaging in the coming days with any concerned employees, and we will continue to investigate this situation.”

