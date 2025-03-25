Kinross chip shop’s third-generation owner announces all-day opening hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kinross chip shop’s third-generation owner announces all-day opening hours

Central Fish and Chips has been run by the Andreucci family since 1989.

By Fiona McDonald
Lorenzo Andreucci, (dad, left) passed on Central Fish and Chips to Donato (middle), pictured with his son Lorenzo and mum Lucia.
Lorenzo Andreucci, (dad, left) passed on the shop to Donato (middle), pictured with his son Lorenzo and mum Lucia. Image: Donato Andreucci/Central Fish and Chips.

A Kinross chip shop has passed over to its third generation, with the new owner launching all-day opening hours for the first time in 15 years.

Central Fish and Chips has been managed by the Andreucci family since 1989.

Donato Andreucci has taken over from his father Lorenzo after first helping out when he was 13.

The 31-year-old, who became an official employee at 15, has renovated the High Street business and plans to increase its summer opening hours.

Central Fish and Chips before the revamp. Image: Donato Andreucci/Central Fish and Chips.

But he insists the shop will continue to serve traditional fish and chips inspired by the work of previous Andreucci generations.

Donato said: “My dad was taught from my grandad. I was taught from both of them.

“I’ve just kept on and never really looked back at trying anything different.

“I always wanted to be involved with the family business.”

Kinross chip shop to have longer summer hours

Currently, the shop is open from 4pm to 11pm, seven days a week.

This will change when British Summertime (BST) begins this Sunday.

“As soon as summertime starts, we’re going to start opening all day Thursday to Sunday, from 12pm to 11pm.

“That will go on until October when the clocks change [to GMT] and then we’ll just go to Thursday and Friday all day.

“It’s just to give people the option.

“Maybe elderly people don’t want to come out at night because it maybe gets dark for them, or a wee bit cooler.”

Fresh look for High Street family takeaway

The shop’s renovation includes new equipment and technology, as well as a clean and crisp interior.

Donato said: “You feel like you’re doing something right, especially when I’ve got reactions from the customers giving me the thumbs up, telling me ‘what a job’, ‘great’, ‘looks nice’.”

Local tradesmen were deployed for the renovation, which shut the shop from February 1 to 26.

Inside the newly renovated Central Fish and Chips. Image: Donato Andreucci/Central Fish and Chips.

The new owner’s grandad, also called Donato, originally moved to Edinburgh from his native Italy, before finding a new home in Kinross in the late 1980s.

He opened the Kinross shop with his late wife Ida.

The building was already a chip shop before the family took over on January 5 1989.

The youngest Donato’s mother, Lucia, moved to Scotland from Italy when she married Lorenzo.

The pair ran the shop for 30 years before passing it to Donato last year.

The new owner spoke of one day passing on the reins to his nine-year-old son Lorenzo.

“I would hope he can take on the business and make it run for four generations.

“But the future will tell.”

New ideas at Central Fish and Chips

Now at the helm of Central Fish and Chips, Donato is halting the delivery service introduced during Covid restrictions.

“I do believe the food we serve is not made to travel,” he said.

The move creates exciting new opportunities.

These include a night of gluten-free food.

The shop was closed during February for a refurbishment. Image: Donato Andreucci/Central Fish and Chips

And, although the shop reopened in late February, Donato is planning a relaunch event, potentially raising funds for Kinross charity CHAS.

He added: “I’d say as soon as we get everything up and running, 100% there will be some sort of charity night I’m going to do.”

Elsewhere in Kinross, a hotel and bar has closed after owners called time on a “battle” to survive.

Conversation