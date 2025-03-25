Dundee Korean BBQ restaurant opening date revealed

The opening date for the new Dundee Korean BBQ restaurant has been revealed.

Work to convert the unit previously occupied by The Brothy on Whitehall Street has been completed.

The restaurant was previously forced to push back the opening date after a “construction delay” at the city centre unit.

However, a sign in the window says there will be a “grand opening” this Saturday (March 29).

It also says the restaurant will be open until 10pm every day.

The company behind the restaurant, KJ Groups, also owns Korean BBQ Edinburgh, Korean Munchies and Soul Sushi in the capital.

The company is taking bookings through its website.

A spokesperson for KJ Groups previously told The Courier: “Our new Dundee location is a culmination of the expertise and secrets we’ve built over the years, offering a speciality in Korean cuisine and meats.

Korean BBQ restaurant promises ‘healthy and balanced’ meals

“Our dishes are designed to be healthy and balanced, incorporating the essential nutrients of Korean food while combining various seasonings and ingredients to create rich, flavourful tastes.

“We aim to provide our customers with a complete dining experience, allowing them to enjoy the traditional fermented ingredients of Korean cuisine, as well as a variety of vibrant and healthy dishes that delight both the eyes and the palate.

“We are looking forward to being open soon to serve the people.”

It comes as Italian restaurant Don Michele has moved into the former Vandal and Co site on Exchange Street.