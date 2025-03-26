Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business

An Arbroath businesswoman has launched a second-hand vintage shop to tackle fashion waste.

Marianne Davidson will officially open Baggy Trousers Vintage from her home near the Angus town this weekend.

Her pre-loved clothes business will repair and sell second-hand items at markets and online.

Marianne, 53, previously owned the successful retail shop Rosie’s Boutique in Arbroath for seven years.

She decided to close the business in December 2024 to step away from what she calls “the consumerist side of fashion”.

‘I didn’t want to keep contributing to all the waste,’ says Arbroath business owner

She told The Courier: “I’ve always been more interested in vintage stuff and second-hand clothes – our mum used to always take us to the junk shop.

“I decided to go back to that, mainly because there’s too much waste, and I didn’t really want to keep contributing to that.

“I want to recondition pieces of clothes that are already in existence.

“There’s some lovely things already out in circulation, so I’ll bring items back to life and sell them on.”

Baggy Trousers Vintage will officially launch this weekend at Charleton Farm market near Montrose.

Marianne plans to sell clothes in person and online via eBay, Vinted, and social media.

Owner of second-hand shop says ‘vintage clothes is a massive industry now’

Marianne says the demand for vintage has grown significantly since she first entered the clothing business.

She added: “People used to be a bit sniffy about wearing second-hand clothes, but the younger generation is really focused on being good to the planet.

“It’s great to see that.”

She believes the increasing popularity of second-hand goods is being driven by environmental awareness, financial changes and a resurgence of retro fashion trends.

Marianne says people are realising the value of garments again.

Baggy Trousers Vintage will market its clothes and share updates on Facebook and Instagram.

