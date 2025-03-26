Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business

Marianne Davidson ran Rosie's Boutique in Arbroath for seven years. She now has a new venture.

By Lucy Scarlett
Marianne Davidson.
Marianne Davidson has launched a new business in Arbroath. Image: Marianne Davidson

An Arbroath businesswoman has launched a second-hand vintage shop to tackle fashion waste.

Marianne Davidson will officially open Baggy Trousers Vintage from her home near the Angus town this weekend.

Her pre-loved clothes business will repair and sell second-hand items at markets and online.

Marianne, 53, previously owned the successful retail shop Rosie’s Boutique in Arbroath for seven years.

She decided to close the business in December 2024 to step away from what she calls “the consumerist side of fashion”.

‘I didn’t want to keep contributing to all the waste,’ says Arbroath business owner

She told The Courier: “I’ve always been more interested in vintage stuff and second-hand clothes – our mum used to always take us to the junk shop.

“I decided to go back to that, mainly because there’s too much waste, and I didn’t really want to keep contributing to that.

“I want to recondition pieces of clothes that are already in existence.

The workshop.
Marianne’s workshop in her house. Image: Marianne Davidson
Marianne buys preloved clothes and repairs them. Image: Marianne Davidson

“There’s some lovely things already out in circulation, so I’ll bring items back to life and sell them on.”

Baggy Trousers Vintage will officially launch this weekend at Charleton Farm market near Montrose.

Marianne plans to sell clothes in person and online via eBay, Vinted, and social media.

Owner of second-hand shop says ‘vintage clothes is a massive industry now’

Marianne says the demand for vintage has grown significantly since she first entered the clothing business.

She added: “People used to be a bit sniffy about wearing second-hand clothes, but the younger generation is really focused on being good to the planet.

“It’s great to see that.”

The business will launch this weekend. Image: Marianne Davidson

She believes the increasing popularity of second-hand goods is being driven by environmental awareness, financial changes and a resurgence of retro fashion trends.

Marianne says people are realising the value of garments again.

Baggy Trousers Vintage will market its clothes and share updates on Facebook and Instagram.

Elsewhere in Arbroath, Santander has announced it will close its branch in the town.

Conversation