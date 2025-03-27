Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution

The Arbroath spirit firm which distils the award-winning Redcastle gin, rum, vodka and liqueur range is expanding its focus beyond production and into distribution.

Toll House has unveiled its new strategic direction which will see it increase its portfolio by becoming a consolidated route to market for independent producers.

New distribution partnerships with Dundee Dry Gin maker James Keillor Estates and “possibly the country’s smallest” distillers Carnoustie Distillery have been announced.

Toll House will continue to make spirits, as well as distributing other small batch drinks brands across Scotland.

There is also scope for expansion in to international markets, talks for which are ongoing.

And the company’s cold brew coffee liqueur has been rebranded as Kald and relaunched this week, with a new deal with Co-op seeing it stocked in stores.

Toll House to expand into distribution

Toll House wants to use its extensive experience and network to distribute local drinks to a wider audience Fiona Walsh, Toll House Spirits director, told The Courier.

“We recognise the challenges faced by smaller distilleries in a highly competitive market,” she said.

“By leveraging our established network and expertise, we can help these exceptional producers reach their full potential.

“This collaborative approach not only benefits the distilleries but also enriches the market with a wider range of unique and high-quality spirits from one point of contact.

“We are particularly excited to announce our new partnerships with James Keiller Estates Dundee, distributing their acclaimed Keiller Dundee Dry Gin and Carnoustie Distillery, showcasing their superb range of rums and vodka.

“Furthermore, after months of detailed negotiations, we are also on the verge of announcing a significant international distribution deal that will add something truly unique to our growing portfolio.

“Our goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where independent distilleries can flourish,.

“We believe that by working together, we can elevate our local distilling industry and deliver exceptional spirits, like those from James Keiller Estates and Carnoustie Distillery, to a wider audience.

“We look forward to announcing more brands joining the fold in the coming weeks.”

Diversification and distillation

It’s not the first time Toll House has diversified its business acumen beyond the pot still.

During the pandemic, it shifted briefly from gin making to hand sanitiser production.

Toll House also partnered with Poppyscotland, raising funds for the veterans organisation with a specially made range recognising a century of remembering members of the British Armed Forces who died in conflicts around the world.