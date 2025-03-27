Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution

Toll House, makers of the award-winning Redcastle gin, will prioritise getting locally produced spirits out to a wider market.

By Paul Malik
Shirley Steele, Toll House finance director Fiona Walsh, sales and marketing director, John Walsh, operations director, with Toll House's Kald, and Carnoustie Distillery and James Keiller Estates gins. Image: Supplied
Shirley Steele, Toll House finance director Fiona Walsh, sales and marketing director, John Walsh, operations director, with Toll House's Kald, and Carnoustie Distillery and James Keiller Estates gins. Image: Supplied

The Arbroath spirit firm which distils the award-winning Redcastle gin, rum, vodka and liqueur range is expanding its focus beyond production and into distribution.

Toll House has unveiled its new strategic direction which will see it increase its portfolio by becoming a consolidated route to market for independent producers.

New distribution partnerships with Dundee Dry Gin maker James Keillor Estates and “possibly the country’s smallest” distillers Carnoustie Distillery have been announced.

Toll House will continue to make spirits, as well as distributing other small batch drinks brands across Scotland.

There is also scope for expansion in to international markets, talks for which are ongoing.

And the company’s cold brew coffee liqueur has been rebranded as Kald and relaunched this week, with a new deal with Co-op seeing it stocked in stores.

Toll House to expand into distribution

Toll House wants to use its extensive experience and network to distribute local drinks to a wider audience Fiona Walsh, Toll House Spirits director, told The Courier.

“We recognise the challenges faced by smaller distilleries in a highly competitive market,” she said.

“By leveraging our established network and expertise, we can help these exceptional producers reach their full potential.

“This collaborative approach not only benefits the distilleries but also enriches the market with a wider range of unique and high-quality spirits from one point of contact.

“We are particularly excited to announce our new partnerships with James Keiller Estates Dundee, distributing their acclaimed Keiller Dundee Dry Gin and Carnoustie Distillery, showcasing their superb range of rums and vodka.

James Keiller Estate Dundee Dry Gin, Toll House Kald and Carnoustie Distillery white chocolate liqueur. Image: Toll House

“Furthermore, after months of detailed negotiations, we are also on the verge of announcing a significant international distribution deal that will add something truly unique to our growing portfolio.

“Our goal is to create a thriving ecosystem where independent distilleries can flourish,.

“We believe that by working together, we can elevate our local distilling industry and deliver exceptional spirits, like those from James Keiller Estates and Carnoustie Distillery, to a wider audience.

“We look forward to announcing more brands joining the fold in the coming weeks.”

Diversification and distillation

It’s not the first time Toll House has diversified its business acumen beyond the pot still.

During the pandemic, it shifted briefly from gin making to hand sanitiser production.

Toll House also partnered with Poppyscotland, raising funds for the veterans organisation with a specially made range recognising a century of remembering members of the British Armed Forces who died in conflicts around the world.

More from Business

Bela's Cakes has opened in Dunfermline's Linen Quarter. Image: Business Gateway Fife
New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
Dundee pub Ferrari's could shut as building put up for sale
2
Paul and Daniel Sellers.
Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with 'big plans' for expansion
Work has started on the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry
13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
Kerry Martin posing in front of graffiti wall
Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google
Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard
Marianne Davidson.
Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
23
Steven Mitchell, founder of The Buffalo Farm, Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
The Buffalo Farm administration extended for 12 months

Conversation