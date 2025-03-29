Jenn Stewart: The Dundee finance boss with farming in her blood

When Jenn Stewart’s father handed her a pair of boots and told her to get to work feeding the calves before school, little did she know that those early lessons on the family farm would shape her future.

Today, Jenn heads up the Dundee office of accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, which has seen spectacular growth since coming to the city in 2019.

But her success didn’t come overnight—it was built on the foundations of her early years, when the rhythms of rural life taught her resilience, hard work, and the importance of planning.

“It was hard work, but I loved it,” Jenn recalls. “Growing up on a farm instilled a strong work ethic in me from a young age. You couldn’t afford to waste time—animals always needed to be fed, no matter what else was happening.”

The unexpected path to insolvency

Jenn credits her upbringing for giving her the backbone to navigate the tough world of business.

Though she always loved farm life, her career ambitions extended far beyond the fields.

As a young student, she began shifting her focus from her childhood dream of becoming a vet to studying business and accountancy.

“I realized early on that business was my passion,” Jenn says. “So, after graduating from Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen with an honours degree in business studies and accountancy, I set out to see where the world would take me.”

That world led her to Hewlett-Packard in South Queensferry for a third-year placement, which ultimately opened the door to an exciting international career. When HP offered her a job in Barcelona, Jenn seized the opportunity.

“Barcelona was fantastic. I had the chance to work on some incredible projects,” she says.

“Eventually, though, I decided it was time to come back home and take on my formal chartered accountancy exams.”

It wasn’t long before she found herself diving headfirst into the challenging world of insolvency and restructuring—a field she hadn’t planned on but quickly discovered she excelled in.

“I didn’t set out to work in insolvency, but I fell into it, and it turned out to be a perfect fit,” Jenn reflects. “I developed a knack for handling difficult financial situations and guiding clients through some of their toughest times.”

Resilience through tough times

Navigating the high-stakes world of insolvency wasn’t without its challenges. The emotional toll of dealing with distressed clients was hard, but Jenn’s ability to stay focused and compassionate helped her build resilience.

“I remember one of my first insolvency cases — it was just before Christmas, and the family was about to lose their home. They blamed me, saying I was evicting them. That was tough,” Jenn admits.

“But I had to remind myself that I wasn’t the cause of their situation. It was about not budgeting properly, not planning ahead. I was there to help them find a way out.”

Her ability to guide clients through dark times, offering solutions even in the most difficult situations, became one of Jenn’s greatest strengths.

“Showing people that there’s always a way forward, that there is light at the end of the tunnel, was one of the most satisfying parts of my job.”

Forensic accounting and asset investigations were another area Jenn particularly enjoyed. “In insolvency, some people try to hide assets. I found that side of the job both challenging and rewarding,” she says.

Leading Dundee’s growth: a people-first approach

In 2019, Jenn helped establish the Johnston Carmichael office in Dundee with just three staff members.

Fast forward to today, and the office has grown to 50 employees, with 75 staff across the Tayside region, including Forfar. But Jenn’s ambitions don’t stop there.

“We’re on track to reach 100 staff by 2030,” she says with determination.

“The key to this growth has been building trust, fostering relationships, and creating a work environment that encourages collaboration and development.”

Jenn’s leadership is built around empowering her team, cultivating strong client relationships, and finding new opportunities for growth.

“I love being in a leadership role,” she admits. “I thrive on the challenge of bringing in new work and helping my team members grow.”

Jenn is a partner at Johnson Carmichael and also head of the firm’s rural and landed estates division.

A huge part of Jenn’s success comes from her focus on networking. As a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers, she honed her skills in speech-making and relationship-building — skills that would later prove invaluable in her business career.

“I’ve never had formal training in public speaking, but through the farming circles, I learned how to speak confidently in front of people. It really helped me build my network and grow my career,” she says.

Balancing business, family and farm

When she’s not leading the Dundee office, Jenn is busy raising her three children with her husband, John, a farmer in Fife. They live on their family farm in Cupar, where Jenn finds a perfect balance between her high-powered career and rural life.

“I’ve always had a lot of energy,” Jenn says, laughing. “My husband jokes that the thing that annoys him most about me is my inability to sit down. I’m always on the go.

“But I thrive on it. I love being busy, I love working with people, and I love being at home with my family.”

Despite the demands of a high-profile career, Jenn treasures the time spent on the farm and with her family. “Farm life is incredibly grounding and it’s a fantastic environment to raise our children.”

Beyond her role at Johnston Carmichael, Jenn is deeply involved in her community. She regularly works with local universities, colleges, and the Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce.

Recently, she spoke to students at the High School of Dundee about the importance of financial planning and budgeting.

“Speaking to young people about financial planning is something I’m really passionate about,” Jenn says. “Helping them understand how to manage their finances at the start of their careers is incredibly rewarding.”

Jenn also encourages her team to get involved in networking and giving back to the community.

“It’s about being visible, making connections, and building relationships that last. That’s how we build trust and credibility, both personally and professionally,” she says.

Bright future for Johnston Carmichael Dundee

As Johnston Carmichael’s Dundee office settles into its new space on the third floor of Dundee One — complete with pool and table tennis — Jenn reflects on the firm’s success and the return to normalcy after the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People are eager to return to the office. We’ve created an environment where employees want to come in, collaborate, and be part of something bigger,” she says. “It’s all about creating a culture where people feel valued and connected.”

Meanwhile, back on the family farm in Cupar, Jenn is juggling the busy lambing and calving season, along with planting crops.

“It’s a hectic time of year, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” she says, smiling.

“I’m in a fantastic place. I love my work, and I’m fortunate to have the best of both worlds—family life on the farm and a fulfilling career.”