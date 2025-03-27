Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with ‘big plans’ for expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with ‘big plans’ for expansion

Paul and Daniel Sellers have taken over The Ballinluig Inn, south of Pitlochry.

By Lucy Scarlett
Paul and Daniel Sellers.
New Ballinluig Inn owners Daniel and Paul Sellers. Image: Paul Sellers

Two brothers have taken over a Highland Perthshire hotel with “big plans” for expansion.

Paul and Daniel Sellers are the new owners of The Ballinluig Inn, south of Pitlochry.

The pair officially took over the venue on Wednesday.

Originally from the Borders, the brothers are promising a series of changes at the venue.

Daniel was formerly a postman, while Paul has worked as a chef across the world for more than 30 years.

‘Real buzz’ as brothers take over The Ballinluig Inn

Paul told The Courier: “We got the opportunity to take this on and decided, ‘Why not Let’s make the most of it while we’re still semi-young’.

“The past few months we’ve been trying to get the deal across the table and we’re finally across the finish line.

“I’ve known the area for a while and have done a lot of work up this way.

“We’ve had a lot of local support – there’s a real buzz about the place, and we’re getting good reviews.”

Paul says they aim to grow The Ballinluig Inn over the next few years.

Paul, Daniel and Xander McDade.
Perth and Kinross Provost Xander McDade (right) joined Paul and Daniel to welcome them as the new owners. Image: Paul Sellers
Ballinluig Inn.
The inn is situated in Ballinluig just off the A9. Image: The Ballinluig Inn/Facebook

He added: “It used to be room-only, but now we’re going full-service hotel.

“We have a bistro and fully stocked bar in operation, and we plan to open a restaurant next month.

“We’ve got big plans for the place over the next two years – possibly a secondary bar and garden terrace for outdoor service.”

Elsewhere in the area, a Pitlochry hotel has launched a bid to retain its beer garden.

