Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with ‘big plans’ for expansion

Two brothers have taken over a Highland Perthshire hotel with “big plans” for expansion.

Paul and Daniel Sellers are the new owners of The Ballinluig Inn, south of Pitlochry.

The pair officially took over the venue on Wednesday.

Originally from the Borders, the brothers are promising a series of changes at the venue.

Daniel was formerly a postman, while Paul has worked as a chef across the world for more than 30 years.

‘Real buzz’ as brothers take over The Ballinluig Inn

Paul told The Courier: “We got the opportunity to take this on and decided, ‘Why not Let’s make the most of it while we’re still semi-young’.

“The past few months we’ve been trying to get the deal across the table and we’re finally across the finish line.

“I’ve known the area for a while and have done a lot of work up this way.

“We’ve had a lot of local support – there’s a real buzz about the place, and we’re getting good reviews.”

Paul says they aim to grow The Ballinluig Inn over the next few years.

He added: “It used to be room-only, but now we’re going full-service hotel.

“We have a bistro and fully stocked bar in operation, and we plan to open a restaurant next month.

“We’ve got big plans for the place over the next two years – possibly a secondary bar and garden terrace for outdoor service.”

Elsewhere in the area, a Pitlochry hotel has launched a bid to retain its beer garden.