Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee pub Ferrari’s could shut as building put up for sale

The owner wants to sell the property on the condition it is no longer used as licensed premises.

By Andrew Robson
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
The Ferrari's building has hit the market. Image: Colliers

Dundee pub Ferrari’s could be forced to shut after the building was put up for sale.

The Stobswell pub has been put on the market by London-based owner Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The two-storey sandstone property on Ogilvie Street is listed by commercial real estate agents Colliers for offers over £175,000.

It is on the market on the basis that it is no longer used as a pub – which the firm says will be a condition of the sale.

Ferrari’s could be sold for ‘alternative uses’

It has not been confirmed what this means for the immediate future of Ferrari’s, but any sale would force the pub to shut.

According to its Facebook page, it is continuing to hold events meantime.

The Courier has approached the pub’s licensee for comment.

Colliers says the Ferrari’s building would be suitable for a variety of “alternative uses” – such as a vets or a dentists – subject to planning permission.

The building sits at the corner of Ogilvie Street and Dura Street.
The building sits at the corner of Ogilvie Street and Dura Street. Image: Colliers
A large decked area sits to the front of Ferarri's
The Ferrari’s beer garden. Image: Colliers
Inside Ferarri's
Inside Ferarri’s. Image: Collier

Admiral Taverns also owns the nearby Balmore Bar and is the former owner of the Ambassador Bar, which closed in January 2024.

It comes as the owners of Groucho’s Music Bar are set to open a new venue in Dundee.

In Fife, a pub described as the “heart and soul” of Freuchie is for sale after being run by the same family for 20 years.

