Dundee pub Ferrari’s could shut as building put up for sale

Dundee pub Ferrari’s could be forced to shut after the building was put up for sale.

The Stobswell pub has been put on the market by London-based owner Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The two-storey sandstone property on Ogilvie Street is listed by commercial real estate agents Colliers for offers over £175,000.

It is on the market on the basis that it is no longer used as a pub – which the firm says will be a condition of the sale.

Ferrari’s could be sold for ‘alternative uses’

It has not been confirmed what this means for the immediate future of Ferrari’s, but any sale would force the pub to shut.

According to its Facebook page, it is continuing to hold events meantime.

The Courier has approached the pub’s licensee for comment.

Colliers says the Ferrari’s building would be suitable for a variety of “alternative uses” – such as a vets or a dentists – subject to planning permission.

Admiral Taverns also owns the nearby Balmore Bar and is the former owner of the Ambassador Bar, which closed in January 2024.

