Angus oil and gas worker takes the helm of the Forfar Photo Shop

Craig Robertson enjoyed a busy career in the oil and gas industry, but after suffering a stress-induced heart attack, he decided on a change of pace.

Owning a photography shop which recently closed might not seem like the most obvious choice for a stress-free life, but Craig felt reviving the Forfar Photo Shop was the right thing to do.

It has been part of the Angus community for decades, and he wanted to make sure it stayed that way.

Since reopening the shop in December, Craig has seen steady growth. He offers services including digital photo printing, large-format prints, canvas and framed photos and passport photography.

However, many people in Forfar still believe the shop is closed and Craig is determined to spread the word that Forfar Photo Shop is open for business.

Forfar Photo Shop reopens

Craig took on the business in December 2024, shortly after it had closed.

And the shop is a family one, with Craig’s brother Bruce having initially opened the store 40 years ago, before it passed to other family members.

“I retired from the oil industry in 2020 after having a heart attack due to stress.

“I had a year or two out and decided I’m not quite ready to retire.

“The shop had been my brother’s business for 40 or so years. And he sold it to his son-in-law about nine years ago, and it was closed for a bit last summer.

“I’d helped him out for a couple of years because he had young kids and his wife works shifts.

“So I knew the business and I knew it was quite a busy business and it was quite a shame when he shut it. So I decided to reopen it.”

The personal service

Craig points out competition from online marketplaces is strong, but having a physical presence on Forfar’s East High Street means they can offer a much more tailored and personal service.

“I opened up in December and it’s been doing really well. And I’m quite pleased getting all the old customers back and some new ones.

“A lot of people are now taking their images off their phones and using them. And our main demographic is middle-aged women.

“So now I’m trying to target the younger market through social media and trying to get some of them in to the shop.

“I run a photography competition with Forfar Academy to try and encourage younger people into photography.

“And obviously it is a help to business.

“What we need to try and do is get people away from online shopping.

How we do that, I don’t know. But I’m trying to encourage people into the business by telling them they’re getting a personal service. That I can assist them, I can do it all for them.

“And if it’s not right, we can adjust it and change it. Which you don’t get online — you upload your photographs and you get back what you get.”