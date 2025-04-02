Angus oil and gas worker takes the helm of the Forfar Photo Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Angus oil and gas worker takes the helm of the Forfar Photo Shop

Craig Robertson has reopened the Forfar Photo Shop, which has been in the family for 40 years.

By Paul Malik
Craig Robertson, the new owner of the reopened Forfar Photo Shop. Image: Chris Simpson/ The Capturist
Craig Robertson enjoyed a busy career in the oil and gas industry, but after suffering a stress-induced heart attack, he decided on a change of pace.

Owning a photography shop which recently closed might not seem like the most obvious choice for a stress-free life, but Craig felt reviving the Forfar Photo Shop was the right thing to do.

It has been part of the Angus community for decades, and he wanted to make sure it stayed that way.

Since reopening the shop in December, Craig has seen steady growth. He offers services including digital photo printing, large-format prints, canvas and framed photos and passport photography.

However, many people in Forfar still believe the shop is closed and Craig is determined to spread the word that Forfar Photo Shop is open for business.

Forfar Photo Shop reopens

Craig took on the business in December 2024, shortly after it had closed.

And the shop is a family one, with Craig’s brother Bruce having initially opened the store 40 years ago, before it passed to other family members.

“I retired from the oil industry in 2020 after having a heart attack due to stress.

“I had a year or two out and decided I’m not quite ready to retire.

“The shop had been my brother’s business for 40 or so years. And he sold it to his son-in-law about nine years ago, and it was closed for a bit last summer.

“I’d helped him out for a couple of years because he had young kids and his wife works shifts.

“So I knew the business and I knew it was quite a busy business and it was quite a shame when he shut it. So I decided to reopen it.”

The personal service

Craig points out competition from online marketplaces is strong, but having a physical presence on Forfar’s East High Street means they can offer a much more tailored and personal service.

Forfar Photo Shop Image: Chris Simpson/ The Capturist

“I opened up in December and it’s been doing really well.  And I’m quite pleased getting all the old customers back and some new ones.

“A lot of people are now taking their images off their phones and using them. And our main demographic is middle-aged women.

“So now I’m trying to target the younger market through social media and trying to get some of them in to the shop.

“I run a photography competition with Forfar Academy to try and encourage younger people into photography.

“And obviously it is a help to business.

“What we need to try and do is get people away from online shopping.
How we do that, I don’t know. But I’m trying to encourage people into the business by telling them they’re getting a personal service. That I can assist them, I can do it all for them.

“And if it’s not right, we can adjust it and change it. Which you don’t get online — you upload your photographs and you get back what you get.”

