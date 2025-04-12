10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St Madoes Karen’ row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St Madoes Karen’ row

Gleneagles Hotel, V&A Dudee and the Cheesy Toast Shack are among the venues that have been the focus of online review stories.

Customers can leave reviews on Tripadvisor. Image: Shutterstock
By Andrew Robson

Businesses across Tayside and Fife are often thrust into the spotlight due to Tripadvisor.

From “beyond unfair” reviews to award triumphs, activity on the review site has a knack for capturing the attention of readers.

Hotels, restaurants and even visitor attractions have had publicity come their way, good and bad, off the back of Tripadvisor posts in recent years.

We take a look at 10 times businesses across Tayside and Fife hit the headlines due to the travel site.

Perth restaurant owner hits back at ‘St Madoes Karen’

The former Two Chihuahua's Gringo’s in Perth.
In 2021, a Perth restaurant responded to a one-star review left on Tripadvisor by calling the complainer “the St Madoes Karen”.

Bosses at Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Restaurant hit back at a would-be customer who complained that she had been unable to pre-order food the day before she wanted it.

Not wanting to give the complainer the last word, the restaurant responded with: “Hi Apollo97, or the St Madoes Karen as we like to refer…”

In recent years, ‘Karen’ has become a popular term to describe someone who acts overly entitled or demanding.

The restaurant closed in 2023.

Cheesy Toast Shack’s ‘beyond unfair’ review

Owners of the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews hit the headlines this year after what they called a “beyond unfair” review was left on Tripadvisor.

The reviewer said charging £14 for two toasties was an “abomination” and launched a series of personal attacks aimed at the owners.

Speaking to The Courier, Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the takeaway with her husband Sam Larg, said it was “impossible” for the couple not to respond.

They issue a lengthy rebuttal, hitting back at the reviewer – who claimed to have made better toasties at home for just 20% of the cost.

Perthshire hotel bags hat-trick

The Pitlochry hotel won the Tripadvisor accolade three years on the bounce.
Back in 2023, the Green Park Hotel in Pitlochry was voted the best hotel in Scotland by the travel site.

The hotel, which overlooks Loch Faskally, also claimed the top prize in 2021 and 2022.

Receiving a five-star score from more than 91% of guests on Tripadvisor, it was the only Scottish entrant on the list, which was topped by Shangri-La The Shard in London.

Perth Thai restaurant boss makes habit of hitting back

Nongmay Buncharoen, manager of Mae Ping Thai Dining in Perth
Nongmay Buncharoen – who manages Perth’s Mae Ping Thai – has found a creative way to call out critics of her family’s Thai restaurant.

She has made a habit of responding to many of the negative reviews left on Tripadvisor.

She told The Courier she takes this approach because “it’s not just a review, it affects our livelihood”.

We previously took a look at five times she has hit back at her critics.

V&A fails to impress visitors

The V&A previously failed to impress Tripadvisor commentors.
Dundee’s V&A museum hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in 2022.

The attraction, which opened in 2018, was struggling to impress visitors on online review sites.

The museum ranked 48 out of 112 things to do in Dundee on Tripadvisor – behind the likes of the Desperate Dan statue.

One poster described the museum as “all space and no action”.

It now sits ninth on the list of the best things to do in Dundee, albeit with a rating of 3.3 out of five.

Gleneagles’ doggy credentials questioned

The world-famous Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire isn’t immune to flak on the travel site.

One guest hit out at the famous hotel’s dog-friendly credentials on the review site in February 2025, reported the Daily Record.

Commentor Mel, from Edinburgh, accused the hotel of becoming less dog-friendly since the pandemic.

She criticised the limited places dogs are allowed, despite charging an “absurd surplus” for owners wishing to bring their pets.

In response, a Gleneagles spokesperson explained access to the restaurants was for assistance dogs only, but canines could join guests in a range of public areas.

St Andrews chef charges ‘drunk’ diners £650 after they cancel reservation

Haar head chef Dean Banks.
Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks defended his decision to charge a group of no-show customers £650 in 2019.

The chef hit out at a table of nine who “drunkenly” called up one hour before their reservation, saying they were no longer coming.

Banks, who previously announced he was introducing a system to combat no-show diners, charged the Americans for failing to show up.

The disgruntled customers tried to leave a poor rating on Tripadvisor, but the website took down the message.

Ferry eatery scoops top Tripadvisor award

To go with story by Ben MacDonald. Head chef JR and manager Kulveer Chima stand outside the restaurant. Picture shows; Bombay Joe's. Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Jigsaw Media Date; 03/10/2024
Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joes hit the headlines when it received recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings globally.

Bosses said they were “honoured” to receive the prize

Piperdam-ning Tripadvisor reviews

The Room With a View Restaurant at Piperdam Leisure Resort has an average rating of 1.8 on Tripadvisor.

Customers posting on the website have urged people not to visit the venue, just outside Dundee.

In 2024, The Courier’s food and drink writer Joanna Bremner went along to see if the reviews were fair.

‘Vile’ Sol y Sombra Tripadvisor review

Sol Y Sombra Tapas Bar in Broughty Ferry.
The boss of Sol y Sombra Taps Bar in Broughty Ferry restaurant hit back at a “vile” Tripadvisor review.

In a Facebook post, Kelly Fairweather admitted there had been some staffing issues at the venue and apologised.

However, she called out one review posted to the site and claimed the reviewer had told lies.

The reviewer claimed to have been put off by “drunk women in hardly any clothes dancing right beside our table” and someone being sick in the doorway.

But Kelly responded by saying: “I’ve checked the CCTV, no one was sitting being sick in the doorway, and if they had been I would know as I’m the cleaner.”

She added: “We aren’t running some kind of brothel.”

