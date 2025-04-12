10 times Tayside and Fife businesses hit headlines due to Tripadvisor – including ‘St Madoes Karen’ row

Businesses across Tayside and Fife are often thrust into the spotlight due to Tripadvisor.

From “beyond unfair” reviews to award triumphs, activity on the review site has a knack for capturing the attention of readers.

Hotels, restaurants and even visitor attractions have had publicity come their way, good and bad, off the back of Tripadvisor posts in recent years.

We take a look at 10 times businesses across Tayside and Fife hit the headlines due to the travel site.

Perth restaurant owner hits back at ‘St Madoes Karen’

In 2021, a Perth restaurant responded to a one-star review left on Tripadvisor by calling the complainer “the St Madoes Karen”.

Bosses at Two Chihuahua’s Gringo’s Bar and Restaurant hit back at a would-be customer who complained that she had been unable to pre-order food the day before she wanted it.

Not wanting to give the complainer the last word, the restaurant responded with: “Hi Apollo97, or the St Madoes Karen as we like to refer…”

In recent years, ‘Karen’ has become a popular term to describe someone who acts overly entitled or demanding.

The restaurant closed in 2023.

Cheesy Toast Shack’s ‘beyond unfair’ review

Owners of the Cheesy Toast Shack in St Andrews hit the headlines this year after what they called a “beyond unfair” review was left on Tripadvisor.

The reviewer said charging £14 for two toasties was an “abomination” and launched a series of personal attacks aimed at the owners.

Speaking to The Courier, Kate Carter-Larg, who runs the takeaway with her husband Sam Larg, said it was “impossible” for the couple not to respond.

They issue a lengthy rebuttal, hitting back at the reviewer – who claimed to have made better toasties at home for just 20% of the cost.

Perthshire hotel bags hat-trick

Back in 2023, the Green Park Hotel in Pitlochry was voted the best hotel in Scotland by the travel site.

The hotel, which overlooks Loch Faskally, also claimed the top prize in 2021 and 2022.

Receiving a five-star score from more than 91% of guests on Tripadvisor, it was the only Scottish entrant on the list, which was topped by Shangri-La The Shard in London.

Perth Thai restaurant boss makes habit of hitting back

Nongmay Buncharoen – who manages Perth’s Mae Ping Thai – has found a creative way to call out critics of her family’s Thai restaurant.

She has made a habit of responding to many of the negative reviews left on Tripadvisor.

She told The Courier she takes this approach because “it’s not just a review, it affects our livelihood”.

We previously took a look at five times she has hit back at her critics.

V&A fails to impress visitors

Dundee’s V&A museum hit the headlines for the wrong reasons in 2022.

The attraction, which opened in 2018, was struggling to impress visitors on online review sites.

The museum ranked 48 out of 112 things to do in Dundee on Tripadvisor – behind the likes of the Desperate Dan statue.

One poster described the museum as “all space and no action”.

It now sits ninth on the list of the best things to do in Dundee, albeit with a rating of 3.3 out of five.

Gleneagles’ doggy credentials questioned

The world-famous Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire isn’t immune to flak on the travel site.

One guest hit out at the famous hotel’s dog-friendly credentials on the review site in February 2025, reported the Daily Record.

Commentor Mel, from Edinburgh, accused the hotel of becoming less dog-friendly since the pandemic.

She criticised the limited places dogs are allowed, despite charging an “absurd surplus” for owners wishing to bring their pets.

In response, a Gleneagles spokesperson explained access to the restaurants was for assistance dogs only, but canines could join guests in a range of public areas.

St Andrews chef charges ‘drunk’ diners £650 after they cancel reservation

Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks defended his decision to charge a group of no-show customers £650 in 2019.

The chef hit out at a table of nine who “drunkenly” called up one hour before their reservation, saying they were no longer coming.

Banks, who previously announced he was introducing a system to combat no-show diners, charged the Americans for failing to show up.

The disgruntled customers tried to leave a poor rating on Tripadvisor, but the website took down the message.

Ferry eatery scoops top Tripadvisor award

Broughty Ferry restaurant Bombay Joes hit the headlines when it received recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards in 2024.

The award honours businesses that consistently earn great reviews, placing them among the top 10% of listings globally.

Bosses said they were “honoured” to receive the prize

Piperdam-ning Tripadvisor reviews

The Room With a View Restaurant at Piperdam Leisure Resort has an average rating of 1.8 on Tripadvisor.

Customers posting on the website have urged people not to visit the venue, just outside Dundee.

In 2024, The Courier’s food and drink writer Joanna Bremner went along to see if the reviews were fair.

‘Vile’ Sol y Sombra Tripadvisor review

The boss of Sol y Sombra Taps Bar in Broughty Ferry restaurant hit back at a “vile” Tripadvisor review.

In a Facebook post, Kelly Fairweather admitted there had been some staffing issues at the venue and apologised.

However, she called out one review posted to the site and claimed the reviewer had told lies.

The reviewer claimed to have been put off by “drunk women in hardly any clothes dancing right beside our table” and someone being sick in the doorway.

But Kelly responded by saying: “I’ve checked the CCTV, no one was sitting being sick in the doorway, and if they had been I would know as I’m the cleaner.”

She added: “We aren’t running some kind of brothel.”