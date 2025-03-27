More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000 roles

More than 300 jobs at the Sky offices in Dunfermline are at risk as the media company looks to cut up to 2,000 jobs.

The firm, owned by US giant Comcast, has announced a major shake-up of its call centres.

As a result, The Courier understands about 330 jobs at the Dunfermline contact centre at the Carnegie Campus, off Castle Drive, are at risk.

The move will also see three English call centres closed down and cuts at other sites.

About 7% of the company’s total workforce will be hit by the shake-up with a consultation taking place.

It’s yet to be determined whether any of the 330 ‘at risk’ staff will be offered alternative roles at the Livingston centre currently earmarked for a multi-million pound investment as part of Sky’s restructuring plans.

Dunfermline jobs to be cut as Sky ‘transforming its business’

A Sky spokesperson said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler, and more digital customer service.

“Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.

“This is about building a future-ready Sky that continues to put our customers and their needs first.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville, MSP for Dunfermline Constituency described the news as “hugely unsettling” for staff at the centre.

She added: “I have asked to meet with representatives from Sky over the coming days to understand what this means for local jobs and to raise concerns on behalf of those affected.

“Sky employees in Dunfermline have contributed a great deal to the company’s success over many years, and they deserve clarity, support, and respect throughout the forthcoming consultation process.

“I will be doing everything I can to ensure they get exactly that.”