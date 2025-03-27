More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000 roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000 roles

About 7% of the company's total workforce will be affected.

By Neil Henderson
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
The Sky customer centre in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

More than 300 jobs at the Sky offices in Dunfermline are at risk as the media company looks to cut up to 2,000 jobs.

The firm, owned by US giant Comcast, has announced a major shake-up of its call centres.

As a result, The Courier understands about 330 jobs at the Dunfermline contact centre at the Carnegie Campus, off Castle Drive, are at risk.

The move will also see three English call centres closed down and cuts at other sites.

About 7% of the company’s total workforce will be hit by the shake-up with a consultation taking place.

It’s yet to be determined whether any of the 330 ‘at risk’ staff will be offered alternative roles at the Livingston centre currently earmarked for a multi-million pound investment as part of Sky’s restructuring plans.

Dunfermline jobs to be cut as Sky ‘transforming its business’

A Sky spokesperson said: “We’re transforming our business to deliver quicker, simpler, and more digital customer service.

“Our customers increasingly want choice, to speak to us on the phone when they need us most and the ease of managing everyday tasks digitally.

“We’re investing in a new centre of excellence for customer service, alongside cutting-edge digital technology to make our service seamless, reliable, and available 24/7.

“This is about building a future-ready Sky that continues to put our customers and their needs first.”

Shirley-Anne Somerville, MSP for Dunfermline Constituency described the news as “hugely unsettling” for staff at the centre.

She added: “I have asked to meet with representatives from Sky over the coming days to understand what this means for local jobs and to raise concerns on behalf of those affected.

“Sky employees in Dunfermline have contributed a great deal to the company’s success over many years, and they deserve clarity, support, and respect throughout the forthcoming consultation process.

“I will be doing everything I can to ensure they get exactly that.”

 

