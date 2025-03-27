New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline

Customers will be able to enjoy authentic Polish flavours alongside Scottish favourites.

By Kelly Wilson
Bela's Cakes has opened in Dunfermline's Linen Quarter. Image: Business Gateway Fife
Dunfermline’s city centre has a sweet new addition with the arrival of Bela’s Cakes.

Izabela Knut has turned her passion into a business opening the Polish-inspired café.

Inspired by watching her mum create homemade bakes, she set out to perfect the recipes passed down through generations.

In 2022, that love for baking turned into a business, with Izabela selling her treats at local markets and online.

Now, she’s taken the next big step with a café of her own.

Bela’s Cakes thriving

Visitors can enjoy handcrafted cakes, speciality coffee, and authentic Polish street food at the cafe, located in the Linen Quarter.

Izabela, who moved to Scotland in 2006, said: “I’m delighted to have the café up and running.

“In the future, we plan to make the space available for private hire, it’s perfect for birthdays, communions, and anniversaries.

“Of course, every new business can face challenges. The biggest hurdle for us was the unexpectedly high costs for fitting out the unit with the required ventilation system.

Izabela Knut with one of her creations. Image: Business Gateway Fife

“Thankfully, Business Gateway Fife stepped in to help, with funding support from the Fife Investment Fund bridging the gap.”

The menu offers freshly baked cakes, light lunches, and breakfasts.

One of the standout items is the zapiekanka, a popular Polish street food known as ‘pizza on a baguette’.

Bela’s Cakes has even introduced a 50cm version, perfect for sharing or tackling solo.

Support local businesses

Izabela is passionate about supporting local suppliers, ensuring every cup of coffee and tea served is of the highest quality.

Their coffee comes from Unorthodox Roasters, a Kinross-based roastery known for its carefully sourced and expertly roasted beans.

Meanwhile, tea lovers are treated to a range of hand-selected loose-leaf teas from The Wee Tea Company, an award-winning Scottish tea specialist based in Dunfermline.

Business Gateway Fife adviser Karen Cassells said: “Bela’s Cakes is a vibrant addition to Dunfermline’s city centre, and I’m thrilled to see it thrive.”

