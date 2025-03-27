New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline

Dunfermline’s city centre has a sweet new addition with the arrival of Bela’s Cakes.

Izabela Knut has turned her passion into a business opening the Polish-inspired café.

Inspired by watching her mum create homemade bakes, she set out to perfect the recipes passed down through generations.

In 2022, that love for baking turned into a business, with Izabela selling her treats at local markets and online.

Now, she’s taken the next big step with a café of her own.

Bela’s Cakes thriving

Visitors can enjoy handcrafted cakes, speciality coffee, and authentic Polish street food at the cafe, located in the Linen Quarter.

Izabela, who moved to Scotland in 2006, said: “I’m delighted to have the café up and running.

“In the future, we plan to make the space available for private hire, it’s perfect for birthdays, communions, and anniversaries.

“Of course, every new business can face challenges. The biggest hurdle for us was the unexpectedly high costs for fitting out the unit with the required ventilation system.

“Thankfully, Business Gateway Fife stepped in to help, with funding support from the Fife Investment Fund bridging the gap.”

The menu offers freshly baked cakes, light lunches, and breakfasts.

One of the standout items is the zapiekanka, a popular Polish street food known as ‘pizza on a baguette’.

Bela’s Cakes has even introduced a 50cm version, perfect for sharing or tackling solo.

Support local businesses

Izabela is passionate about supporting local suppliers, ensuring every cup of coffee and tea served is of the highest quality.

Their coffee comes from Unorthodox Roasters, a Kinross-based roastery known for its carefully sourced and expertly roasted beans.

Meanwhile, tea lovers are treated to a range of hand-selected loose-leaf teas from The Wee Tea Company, an award-winning Scottish tea specialist based in Dunfermline.

Business Gateway Fife adviser Karen Cassells said: “Bela’s Cakes is a vibrant addition to Dunfermline’s city centre, and I’m thrilled to see it thrive.”