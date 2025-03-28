Hadden Construction administration: Businesses and subcontractors owed millions won’t see penny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Hadden Construction administration: Businesses and subcontractors owed millions won’t see penny

The Perthshire company collapsed in September, leading to the loss of 67 jobs.

Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
Hadden Construction head office in Aberuthven. Image: DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Administrators working to liquidate the assets of Perthshire construction company Hadden believe there won’t be any funds left for unsecured creditors owed millions of pounds.

The Aberuthven company went into administration last September, leading to the loss of 67 jobs.

Since then, administrators Alvarez and Marsal have been working to establish the levels of debt in the business and assets available.

In the past six months, more than £400,000 has been raised – a small fraction of the company’s debts of more than £10 million.

Of this, £6.7m is due to unsecured creditors, including around £2m for subcontractors.

Liquidating assets in Hadden Construction administration

The administrators are currently forecasting that the company’s secured creditor, Bank of Scotland, will receive payment in full. It holds a floating charge over the company’s assets.

The bank is owed £541,000 and there were credit balances of around £620,000 when the company collapsed. The administrators are expecting to recover the remaining £79,000.

DM Hall has been instructed to market its Aberuthven headquarters and a property in Croy, North Lanarkshire, for sale.

According to the new progress report from the administrators, just over £400,000 has been raised in relation to work in progress and £29,300 from book debts.

A building at Hadden Construction headquarters in Aberuthven – the head office is being sold as part of the administration.

The report said: “Leslie Keats contacted all customers to ascertain their position in relation to the work performed by the company.

“Contact has been made with all customers, who have responded with payment proposals, defects to be costed and other matters.”

A total of £49,300 has been raised from the sale of seven motor vehicles and £5,445 has been raised in relation to the sale of around 120 items of plant and machinery which were sold via an online auction.

“These assets were miscellaneous items owned by the company and stored onsite at the head office,” the report adds.

“The realisations include proceeds from the sale of Heras fencing, a shipping container, ladders, scaffolding and various other items.”

Millions of pounds of debts

In addition to the bank debt, preferential creditors include employees owed wages (up to £800), holiday pay and pension claims. This sum totals £150,000.

HMRC is owed £2.4m.

It is anticipated by the administrators that there will be a distribution for these creditors.

The bulk of the debt is for unsecured creditors. Trade creditors are owed £6.7m and a further £845,500 is due to workers.

The report states: “Based on current estimates, it is highly unlikely there will be a dividend to unsecured creditors as realisations achieved from the company’s floating charge assets will be insufficient to meet the costs of realisation and the preferential claims.”

The cost of the Hadden Construction administration is estimated at around £920,000.

Meanwhile the parent company to Hadden Construction Ltd, Hadden Construction Holdings, is also being wound up.

At a company meeting earlier this month, chaired by Scott Hadden, a resolution was passed to voluntarily wind up this business.

Kevin Mapstone and Kenneth Craig, of Begbies Traynor, have been appointed joint liquidators.

More from Business

Bela's Cakes has opened in Dunfermline's Linen Quarter. Image: Business Gateway Fife
New cafe brings a taste of Poland to Dunfermline
Sky customer centre in Dunfermline.
More than 300 Dunfermline Sky jobs at risk as firm cuts up to 2,000…
The Ferrari's building is up for sale
Dundee pub Ferrari's could shut as building put up for sale
5
Paul and Daniel Sellers.
Brothers take over Highland Perthshire hotel with 'big plans' for expansion
Shirley Steele, Toll House finance director Fiona Walsh, sales and marketing director, John Walsh, operations director, with Toll House's Kald, and Carnoustie Distillery and James Keiller Estates gins. Image: Supplied
Angus drinks firm expands focus from distilling to distribution
Work has started on the new Pret a Manger in Broughty Ferry
13 new shops and restaurants that could be set to open in Dundee
3
Kerry Martin posing in front of graffiti wall
Why stroke aged 48 inspired Perth businesswoman to shake up networking
Locals fear the Forfar plant will shut after a decision to axe the Strathmore Water brand. Image: Google
Why the decision to ditch Strathmore Water could hit Forfar town centre hard
Marianne Davidson.
Arbroath businesswoman launches second-hand vintage clothes business
Kate Carter-Larg and Sam Larg on Saturday Kitchen last year.
Owners of St Andrews takeaway hit back at 'beyond unfair' Tripadvisor review
23

Conversation