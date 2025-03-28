Dundee Sports Direct and USC shops launch closing-down sales ahead of move into Frasers

Two shops in Dundee city centre have launched closing-down sales ahead of their move into a new department store.

Sports Direct and USC, both in the Overgate Shopping Centre, will close their existing outlets in the coming weeks.

The retailers – part of the Frasers Group – are advertising 20% off full-price items.

They will both eventually have space inside the new Frasers department store, which is scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June – a month later than first thought.

Sports Direct and USC to move into Dundee Frasers

Frasers will also incorporate other group brands, including Evans Cycles and Game.

A sign placed in the USC store says it will cease trading in June, but an exact date for Frasers opening has not been confirmed.

The Overgate is understood to have been in talks with several potential new occupants for the large Sports Direct unit, which is spread over two levels and has its own ground-floor entrance.

However, it has not been confirmed who will eventually move into the site.

Earlier this month, plans for two large electronic billboards on the external walls of the shopping centre – one of them at the Sports Direct entrance – were appealed after being refused by the council.

Other developments at the Overgate include plans by Superdrug to extend its existing shop by more than 50%.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the most prominent businesses that could be set to open in Dundee soon, including several new Overgate outlets.