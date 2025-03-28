Dundee Sports Direct and USC shops launch closing-down sales ahead of move into Frasers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee Sports Direct and USC shops launch closing-down sales ahead of move into Frasers

The department store is scheduled to open in the Overgate in June.

By Andrew Robson
Sports Direct in Dundee are having a closing down sale.
Signs advertising the closing-down sale at the Dundee Sports Direct shop. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Two shops in Dundee city centre have launched closing-down sales ahead of their move into a new department store.

Sports Direct and USC, both in the Overgate Shopping Centre, will close their existing outlets in the coming weeks.

The retailers – part of the Frasers Group – are advertising 20% off full-price items.

They will both eventually have space inside the new Frasers department store, which is scheduled to open in the former Debenhams unit in June – a month later than first thought.

Sports Direct and USC to move into Dundee Frasers

Frasers will also incorporate other group brands, including Evans Cycles and Game.

A sign placed in the USC store says it will cease trading in June, but an exact date for Frasers opening has not been confirmed.

The Overgate is understood to have been in talks with several potential new occupants for the large Sports Direct unit, which is spread over two levels and has its own ground-floor entrance.

However, it has not been confirmed who will eventually move into the site.

Both stores are advertising 20% off full price items.
Both stores are advertising 20% off full-price items. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Earlier this month, plans for two large electronic billboards on the external walls of the shopping centre – one of them at the Sports Direct entrance – were appealed after being refused by the council.

Other developments at the Overgate include plans by Superdrug to extend its existing shop by more than 50%.

The Courier has taken a look at some of the most prominent businesses that could be set to open in Dundee soon, including several new Overgate outlets.

