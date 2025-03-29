First look at new nightclub set to open in historic Dundee city centre building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at new nightclub set to open in historic Dundee city centre building

Pasha is the latest nightspot to occupy the old King's Theatre.

By Andrew Robson
Owner Aydin Dag in the new nightclub.
Owner Aydin Dag in the new nightclub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new nightclub is set to open in a historic Dundee city centre building.

Pasha nightclub on Cowgate is opening next weekend inside the old King’s Theatre building.

The site has been host to numerous nightclubs through the years.

Aydin Dag, owner of the Shawarma House takeaways in Dundee and St Andrews, claims he has already spent more than £400,000 on creating the nightclub.

The interior of the new nightclub.
The interior of the new nightclub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pasha is set to open at the beginning of April.
Pasha is set to open at the beginning of April. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Aydin says he's spent over £400,000 transforming the space.
Aydin says he’s spent over £400,000 transforming the space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “I want to change the atmosphere of nightlife in Dundee with Pasha.

“We want to attract a classy clientele and give them a place where they can feel comfortable on a night out.

“I’ve dreamed of opening a nightclub since I was 15 years old, so it’s great to see this goal come to life.

“I hope the place will become a real asset to Dundee’s nightlife.”

A first look inside the club
A first look inside the club. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Inside the Cowgate nightclub.
Inside the Cowgate nightclub. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The dancefloor
The dancefloor. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Aydin says the club will target a more mature crowd by operating an over-21s policy.

However, there are still plans for a student night.

Aydin also hopes to convert the adjoining ballroom into a restaurant connecting directly to the club, which was previously occupied by Deja Vu.

He says it will make the venue a “one-stop-shop” for locals.

Pasha nightclub on Cowgate Dundee
Pasha nightclub on Cowgate. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The entrance to Pasha. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pasha is set to open on April 6.
Pasha is set to open on April 6. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The businessman is also set to get the keys to the former Pout nightclub on St Andrews Street next week – and plans to reopen that club in due course.

Pasha will be managed by Paul McGregor, who has more than 20 years of experience in the nightclub industry and previously ran Aura and Fat Sam’s.

Paul said the success of daytime discos across the city shows their appetite for a venue like this in Dundee.

Pasha will host a “trial run” friends and family night on Friday April 4, before opening its doors on Saturday April 5.

