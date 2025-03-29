First look at new nightclub set to open in historic Dundee city centre building

A new nightclub is set to open in a historic Dundee city centre building.

Pasha nightclub on Cowgate is opening next weekend inside the old King’s Theatre building.

The site has been host to numerous nightclubs through the years.

Aydin Dag, owner of the Shawarma House takeaways in Dundee and St Andrews, claims he has already spent more than £400,000 on creating the nightclub.

He told The Courier: “I want to change the atmosphere of nightlife in Dundee with Pasha.

“We want to attract a classy clientele and give them a place where they can feel comfortable on a night out.

“I’ve dreamed of opening a nightclub since I was 15 years old, so it’s great to see this goal come to life.

“I hope the place will become a real asset to Dundee’s nightlife.”

Aydin says the club will target a more mature crowd by operating an over-21s policy.

However, there are still plans for a student night.

Aydin also hopes to convert the adjoining ballroom into a restaurant connecting directly to the club, which was previously occupied by Deja Vu.

He says it will make the venue a “one-stop-shop” for locals.

The businessman is also set to get the keys to the former Pout nightclub on St Andrews Street next week – and plans to reopen that club in due course.

Pasha will be managed by Paul McGregor, who has more than 20 years of experience in the nightclub industry and previously ran Aura and Fat Sam’s.

Paul said the success of daytime discos across the city shows their appetite for a venue like this in Dundee.

Pasha will host a “trial run” friends and family night on Friday April 4, before opening its doors on Saturday April 5.