Monifieth mum on mission to help women ‘feel their best’ with new hair and beauty salon

A Monifieth mum is on a mission to help women “feel their best” with a new hair and beauty salon.

Ashley Hutton, who lives in the town with her husband, Chris, and three children, opens the new salon on Mortimer Drive this Tuesday (April 1).

The former Dundee College student has worked in several salons in the area over more than 20 years and is now bringing all her experience to her own venture, Ashley Hutton Hair Extensions and Beauty.

Ashley, 43, told The Courier: “I have been in the hair extensions industry for over 20 years.

“I previously opened my little salon, Glamour, but after having my third child and discovering he needed extensive speech therapy after a difficult birth I decided to concentrate on him and my other children.

“After closing my salon, I worked within Charlie Taylor in Dundee and Partners in Broughty Ferry, two of the best salons in the area, and I still have great friendships with them.

“My husband and I have recently moved home and I had to make a decision about where I wanted to work from.

“Chris mentioned his friend from his work at the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and his wife, had opened up a beautiful high-end tanning salon in Monifieth and he had the perfect space available right next door for me to open my own salon.

“As soon as I saw it I knew it felt right and within a few weeks, I had my sign up and was organising my open night.”

New Monifieth hair and beauty salon ‘a home-from-home’

Ashley says she has clients who travel from as far as Perth, Montrose, Forfar and Fife.

She has spent an “extensive amount of money” to transform what was formerly an empty shell into her new salon.

She said: “People who know me and remember Glamour will know exactly what to expect.

“I run my business like a home-from-home.

“My clients over the years have become friends. I’m known for my life coach attitude and need to listen to people and offer advice and hugs.

“I feel strongly about women knowing their worth and feeling their best.

“Unfortunately, women often feel guilty for spending money on themselves, especially mums, and I want to abolish that.

“Hair, for so many of us, is a huge part of our confidence.

“Seeing your dream hair materialise right in front of you is cathartic and often emotional.

“Ashley Hutton Hair Extensions and Beauty is a safe place where women from all walks of life and all ages can come together and exhale, knowing they will be leaving with a bounce in their step.”

Ashley is also hosting an open night at the salon on Friday (April 4).