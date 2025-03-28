Matrix staff told historic Brechin engineering factory faces closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Matrix staff told historic Brechin engineering factory faces closure

The news comes 18 months after the historic site was left under four feet of water when Storm Babet struck the Angus town in October 2023.

By Graham Brown
The Matrix International factory in Brechin. Image: Google
One of Angus’s most famous engineering names is facing closure in a move which could lead to dozens of job losses.

Staff at Matrix International in Brechin have been told their jobs at the East Mill Road factory are under threat.

It follows a decision by the US-based company owners to consider relocating operations elsewhere.

The news comes 18 months after the historic site was left under four feet of water when Storm Babet struck the Angus town in October 2023.

In January 2024, Matrix staff were told manufacturing and parts production was to cease there.

However, assembly operations had continued in Brechin.

Closure would bring more than 85 years of engineering history to end.

Matrix workforce numbered around 100 before Babet hit

Matrix was previously rebranded as Warner Electric.

The parent company merged with Milwaukee-based electric motor and transmission components manufacturer Regal Rexnord Corporation.

The company owners have been asked to comment on the Brechin situation.

At the time of the 2024 announcement, there were thought to be around 100 Angus employees.

It is not known exactly how many remain on at the site following the workforce restructure.

However, The Courier can reveal staff were told on Thursday about the closure plan.

They were informed the company is exploring the transfer of production to other Regal Rexnord facilities. At this stage it is not known whether those are in the UK.

River South Esk’s part in factory foundation

The devastating irony of the Brechin situation is the part the River South Esk has played in its bookends of history.

The company was established in 1939 by Sir Harry Harley, the chairman of a Coventry engineering firm.

On his recommendation, Angus was chosen as the site for a satellite factory to ensure armament production could continue during the war.

He had regularly fished the River South Esk during the pre-war years.

It led to the site of Brechin’s old flax mill becoming a factory that made naval gun turrets and electro-hydraulic mechanisms for anti-aircraft guns.

At the height of wartime production, the then Coventry Gauge and Tool employed 1,000 staff, many of them women.

River South Esk in Brechin during Storm Babet.
The River South Esk swamped Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Post-war, the business switched production to commercial contracts.

In 1959, Matrix began making power transmission products, with the introduction of mechanical clutches.

And into the 1960s, the company expanded its range to include brakes and couplings.

Its name was changed to Matrix at the end of that decade, and has endured despite further ownership changes.

Latest blow to town

The Matrix announcement follows the loss of another long-established Brechin business name last year.

More than 50 jobs were lost when blinds manufacturer Stevens Scotland shut down.

Stevens Scotland blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google

Its Denburn Way factory closed in December after half a century of trading in the town.

Earlier this week, Angus was hit by another employment blow.

Irn Bru owner AG Barr announced it is to axe its Strathmore Water brand in a move which it is feared will lead to the closure of the firm’s plant at West High Street in Forfar.

