Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside, Fife and Stirling

WH Smith shops on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be rebranded.

The iconic retailer has agreed to sell all 500 of its shops, which employ about 5,000 people, in a £76 million deal.

The 233-year-old company has agreed a deal to sell the chain to Modella Capital, which will see the stores rebranded as TG Jones.

Carl Cowling, WH Smith’s CEO, says the brand will now focus solely on its “highly successful” travel business.

There are 13 WH Smith stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The following shops will be rebranded to TG Jones:

Murraygate, Dundee

High Street, Arbroath

High Street, Montrose

Crossgate, Cupar

Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes

High Street, Dunfermline

South Street, St Andrews

High Street, Perth

Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling

The following outlets will stay as WH SMith:

Ninewells Hospital, Dundee

Dundee railway station

Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy

Stirling railway station

Meanwhile, two Dundee city centre shops have launched closing down sales ahead of their move into the new Frasers department store.