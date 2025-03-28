Business Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside, Fife and Stirling The iconic retailer has sold its 500 high street stores to Modella Capital. By Ben MacDonald March 28 2025, 2:28pm March 28 2025, 2:28pm Share Full list of WH Smith shops to be rebranded as TG Jones in Tayside, Fife and Stirling Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/5211501/wh-smith-shops-tayside-fife-stirling-rebranded/ Copy Link 0 comment WH Smith in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson WH Smith shops on high streets across Tayside, Fife and Stirling are set to be rebranded. The iconic retailer has agreed to sell all 500 of its shops, which employ about 5,000 people, in a £76 million deal. The 233-year-old company has agreed a deal to sell the chain to Modella Capital, which will see the stores rebranded as TG Jones. Carl Cowling, WH Smith’s CEO, says the brand will now focus solely on its “highly successful” travel business. The WH Smith on Murraygate in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson There are 13 WH Smith stores across Tayside, Fife and Stirling. The following shops will be rebranded to TG Jones: Murraygate, Dundee High Street, Arbroath High Street, Montrose Crossgate, Cupar Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes High Street, Dunfermline South Street, St Andrews High Street, Perth Thistle Shopping Centre, Stirling The following outlets will stay as WH SMith: Ninewells Hospital, Dundee Dundee railway station Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy Stirling railway station Meanwhile, two Dundee city centre shops have launched closing down sales ahead of their move into the new Frasers department store.
Conversation