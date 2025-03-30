Dundee businesswoman on how her community cafe brings people together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businesswoman on how her community cafe brings people together

Laura Stevenson used her own experiences of social isolation to start her award winning cafe.

By Kelly Wilson
Laura Stevenson, owner of Cake of Dice in Dundee with her team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Laura Stevenson, owner of Cake of Dice in Dundee with her team. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Laura Stevenson was inspired to start her own business after experiencing social isolation.

The Dundee woman wanted to help others who had experienced the same situation and create a place for people to make connections.

For nearly three years, she has run board game cafe Cake or Dice.

Run with the help of volunteers, the Commercial Street business offers hot food, cakes and board games for customers.

Laura answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Cake or Dice?

I’m a mum and disabled, and have experienced social isolation in the past. I wanted to help others that may be experiencing the same.

I was very fortunate to find some amazing folk that I could go on the adventure with. We started Cake or Dice because together we could see a real issue with people experiencing social isolation.

As the idea started to grow, we realised that that one of the hardest things to do is make meaningful connections. We figured games were a good answer to the problem.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s taken lots of time, patience, and hard work. As a team we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and spent so long just thinking.

Directors Laura Stevenson, Susie Yansaneh, Carl Sant and Finch Flockhart at Cake or Dice. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

We’re very much still planning and working on getting our processes right. What we’re doing makes such a difference.

Working as volunteers, we need to make sure that we’re doing and being as productive as possible in the little time that we have.

Who helped you?

We’ve had support from amazing organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Elevator UK.

Interior of Cake or Dice on Commercial Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Our community has shaped what we do in the café. We would have nothing without the support of our brilliant customers and our volunteers.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Cake or Dice is all about building connections and building confidence. Overall, it’s about not being scared of asking for help and advice, from anyone and everyone, whenever you need it.

What is your greatest achievement?

Winning the title of Dundee’s Best Café was really important to us, because it’s voted for by the people of Dundee.

Directors Finch Flockhart, Laura Stevenson, Susie Yansaneh and Carl Sant in Cake or Dice with a board game. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Also, our little café has been used as an example of innovative and great work in a report read out in Scottish Parliament.

We’re proud of what we do on a daily basis, but these other achievements are extra special.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

In the first instance, we’re trying to get our costs down by looking at where we can bring things in house or change supplier.

Secondly, we know that times are tough for a lot of people, so we’re dropping our prices to give our customers the best possible value for money.

Conversation