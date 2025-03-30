Dundee businesswoman on how her community cafe brings people together

Laura Stevenson was inspired to start her own business after experiencing social isolation.

The Dundee woman wanted to help others who had experienced the same situation and create a place for people to make connections.

For nearly three years, she has run board game cafe Cake or Dice.

Run with the help of volunteers, the Commercial Street business offers hot food, cakes and board games for customers.

Laura answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start Cake or Dice?

I’m a mum and disabled, and have experienced social isolation in the past. I wanted to help others that may be experiencing the same.

I was very fortunate to find some amazing folk that I could go on the adventure with. We started Cake or Dice because together we could see a real issue with people experiencing social isolation.

As the idea started to grow, we realised that that one of the hardest things to do is make meaningful connections. We figured games were a good answer to the problem.

How did you get to where you are today?

It’s taken lots of time, patience, and hard work. As a team we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and spent so long just thinking.

We’re very much still planning and working on getting our processes right. What we’re doing makes such a difference.

Working as volunteers, we need to make sure that we’re doing and being as productive as possible in the little time that we have.

Who helped you?

We’ve had support from amazing organisations like the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Elevator UK.

Our community has shaped what we do in the café. We would have nothing without the support of our brilliant customers and our volunteers.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Cake or Dice is all about building connections and building confidence. Overall, it’s about not being scared of asking for help and advice, from anyone and everyone, whenever you need it.

What is your greatest achievement?

Winning the title of Dundee’s Best Café was really important to us, because it’s voted for by the people of Dundee.

Also, our little café has been used as an example of innovative and great work in a report read out in Scottish Parliament.

We’re proud of what we do on a daily basis, but these other achievements are extra special.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

In the first instance, we’re trying to get our costs down by looking at where we can bring things in house or change supplier.

Secondly, we know that times are tough for a lot of people, so we’re dropping our prices to give our customers the best possible value for money.