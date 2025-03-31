EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire firm makes ‘extreme’ crisps for M&S range in 900 stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire firm makes ‘extreme’ crisps for M&S range in 900 stores

The major deal for Taylors Snacks has seen the addition of 30 staff in Errol.

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks with the new M&S crisps range. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks with the new M&S crisps range. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

A new range of Marks and Spencer crisps, sold in hundreds of stores, is made in Perthshire.

Taylors Snacks, of Errol, has added 30 staff as a result of winning the deal to produce the new M&S Extreme Ridge range.

The crisps, which entered 900 stores last week, are the result of almost two years of discussions and collaborations with the retail giant.

The range comes in six flavours including four cheese and onion, sizzling steak and chicken curry. They are sold for £1.70 for a 150g bag.

Taylors Snacks wins M&S deal

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, describes creating the range with M&S as one of the company’s greatest achievements.

He said: “We had an initial visit from M&S in the summer in ‘23.

“In March last year we were awarded the business after several talks and work on getting the seasoning right.

“It’s a tighter ridge compared to our Taylors range and has a different texture. It’s thinner cut and crispier – a lighter bite.

Some of the new M&S Extreme Ridge range produced by Taylors Snacks in Errol. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“On the back of the contract, it has created around 30 jobs – everything from production staff, to warehouse, to our quality control technical team.

“This feels like this is one of our biggest achievements to successfully launch a range with M&S.

“The team has worked incredibly hard. Everyone has pulled together and we are delighted with the quality of product we’ve achieved.”

Tasty growth

The Taylor family, who have been farmers in the Carse of Gowrie for four generations, set up a joint venture with Mackie’s to produce snacks in 2009.

The Taylors bought out Mackie’s shareholding in 2022 and rebranded as Taylors Snacks.

In the past three years the Errol operation has grown from 50 to 90 staff.

The business has a further 90 staff working in Sheffield after its acquisition of popcorn firm South Yorkshire Foods in 2022.

The firm’s most recent accounts, for the year ending June 30 2024, show a year-on-year increase in sales from £14.5 million to £16.9m.

Mr Taylor said it expected further growth in this financial year to around £20m – with lots of ambition for the business in the future.

He said: “I think we’ve demonstrated in Scotland just how successful we’ve been with a unique style of product. We definitely believe there’s room for that across the UK.

“There’s also the potential requirement in the next couple of years for an expansion to the factory in Errol. That would be a new production facility and frying line.

“It could mean doubling capacity and hopefully future-proofing the business.

“Other ambitions are to make our range healthier over the next 10 years and achieve B-Corp status.

“There’s also the potential for us to consider moving into different technologies for different snacks. That could be through investing in kit or through acquisition.”

Conversation