EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire firm makes ‘extreme’ crisps for M&S range in 900 stores

A new range of Marks and Spencer crisps, sold in hundreds of stores, is made in Perthshire.

Taylors Snacks, of Errol, has added 30 staff as a result of winning the deal to produce the new M&S Extreme Ridge range.

The crisps, which entered 900 stores last week, are the result of almost two years of discussions and collaborations with the retail giant.

The range comes in six flavours including four cheese and onion, sizzling steak and chicken curry. They are sold for £1.70 for a 150g bag.

Taylors Snacks wins M&S deal

James Taylor, managing director of Taylors Snacks, describes creating the range with M&S as one of the company’s greatest achievements.

He said: “We had an initial visit from M&S in the summer in ‘23.

“In March last year we were awarded the business after several talks and work on getting the seasoning right.

“It’s a tighter ridge compared to our Taylors range and has a different texture. It’s thinner cut and crispier – a lighter bite.

“On the back of the contract, it has created around 30 jobs – everything from production staff, to warehouse, to our quality control technical team.

“This feels like this is one of our biggest achievements to successfully launch a range with M&S.

“The team has worked incredibly hard. Everyone has pulled together and we are delighted with the quality of product we’ve achieved.”

Tasty growth

The Taylor family, who have been farmers in the Carse of Gowrie for four generations, set up a joint venture with Mackie’s to produce snacks in 2009.

The Taylors bought out Mackie’s shareholding in 2022 and rebranded as Taylors Snacks.

In the past three years the Errol operation has grown from 50 to 90 staff.

The business has a further 90 staff working in Sheffield after its acquisition of popcorn firm South Yorkshire Foods in 2022.

The firm’s most recent accounts, for the year ending June 30 2024, show a year-on-year increase in sales from £14.5 million to £16.9m.

Mr Taylor said it expected further growth in this financial year to around £20m – with lots of ambition for the business in the future.

He said: “I think we’ve demonstrated in Scotland just how successful we’ve been with a unique style of product. We definitely believe there’s room for that across the UK.

“There’s also the potential requirement in the next couple of years for an expansion to the factory in Errol. That would be a new production facility and frying line.

“It could mean doubling capacity and hopefully future-proofing the business.

“Other ambitions are to make our range healthier over the next 10 years and achieve B-Corp status.

“There’s also the potential for us to consider moving into different technologies for different snacks. That could be through investing in kit or through acquisition.”