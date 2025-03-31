New management team takes over at popular Angus restaurant

A new operator has taken over a popular Angus restaurant.

Armstrong’s Bar and Restaurant, based at Drumshademuir Caravan Park at Roundyhill, between Kirriemur and Glamis, has been run by Lyndsey and Lindsay Orrock for the past 10 years.

However, the restaurant – which is one of the top-rated in Angus – has now been taken over by business partners Stuart Glen and Roger Allchin.

Stuart has worked in the hospital industry for many years while Roger was a chef in South Africa.

New management team at Armstrong’s ‘excited and nervous’

Stuart told The Courier: “We were both keen to start up a new hospitality business together and when the chance came along to take over the running of Armstrong’s, we jumped at it.

“We will be keeping on the same staff and not planning to change things too much at all because what is here currently works so well.

“We will be learning from the current staff and we go along.

“We are both excited and nervous but looking forward to the challenge.”

In a statement on social media, the Orrocks – who also took over The Drovers Inn near Forfar in 2018 – said: “At Armstrong’s we have been fortunate enough to have been part of an excellent team, both present and past, over the years.

“Their support and hard work has helped to build a successful and enjoyable business.

“Our team’s positivity and loyalty allowed us to expand and we feel now is the time to focus our attention at The Drovers.”

They added that vouchers for the restaurant will continue to be valid.

Armstrong’s has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on reviews site Tripadvisor, and is eighth on the list of the top Angus restaurants.