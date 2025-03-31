New management team takes over at popular Angus restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New management team takes over at popular Angus restaurant

Armstrong's, between Kirriemuir and Glamis, is one of the region's best-rated venues.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Armstrong's Bar and Restaurant at Roundyhill. Image: DC Thomson
A new operator has taken over a popular Angus restaurant.

Armstrong’s Bar and Restaurant, based at Drumshademuir Caravan Park at Roundyhill, between Kirriemur and Glamis, has been run by Lyndsey and Lindsay Orrock for the past 10 years.

However, the restaurant – which is one of the top-rated in Angus – has now been taken over by business partners Stuart Glen and Roger Allchin.

Stuart has worked in the hospital industry for many years while Roger was a chef in South Africa.

New management team at Armstrong’s ‘excited and nervous’

Stuart told The Courier: “We were both keen to start up a new hospitality business together and when the chance came along to take over the running of Armstrong’s, we jumped at it.

“We will be keeping on the same staff and not planning to change things too much at all because what is here currently works so well.

“We will be learning from the current staff and we go along.

“We are both excited and nervous but looking forward to the challenge.”

The restaurant has a new management team. Image: DC Thomson

In a statement on social media, the Orrocks – who also took over The Drovers Inn near Forfar in 2018 – said: “At Armstrong’s we have been fortunate enough to have been part of an excellent team, both present and past, over the years.

“Their support and hard work has helped to build a successful and enjoyable business.

“Our team’s positivity and loyalty allowed us to expand and we feel now is the time to focus our attention at The Drovers.”

They added that vouchers for the restaurant will continue to be valid.

Armstrong’s has a 4.7 out of 5 rating on reviews site Tripadvisor, and is eighth on the list of the top Angus restaurants.

Conversation