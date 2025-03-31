Broughty Ferry’s Gillies appoints new managing director as Ian Philp to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry’s Gillies appoints new managing director as Ian Philp to retire

Mr Philp has overseen significant growth as the retailer's MD for more than 25 years.

By Rob McLaren
Ian Philp was managing director at Gillies for more than 25 years.
Broughty Ferry home furnishing business Gillies has announced the retirement of its managing director Ian Philp after more than 25 years in the role.

Mr Philp has overseen the expansion of the business from two to five stores.

He will continue to be a director to the company, providing support to the board.

He said: “Gillies has a long pedigree in business stretching back to 1895, with the company still owned by the direct descendants of the founder.

“I am proud to have guided the company during my time at the helm.

“This includes facilitating the younger generation of my family to take up senior roles in the company, carrying on the historic link to the establishment of the business.”

Gillies’ new managing director

Gillies has appointed Tom Rodgers to take over as managing director.

A qualified chartered accountant, Mr Rodgers has served as the company’s finance director for the last nine years.

Mr Rodgers paid tribute to Mr Philp and said he was looking forward to the challenges the role will bring.

Gillies’ premises in Broughty Ferry.

He said: “Having worked alongside Ian for many years I applaud the commitment and effort that he has invested in the role of MD to make Gillies the successful company it is.

“I hope that under my direction the board of directors can continue to deliver a successful outcome for the company, our people and our customers.”

Growth of Broughty Ferry firm

Gillies can trace its roots in the Dundee area back to 1895 when cabinetmaker and upholsterer James Gillies set out on his business journey.

Today, in addition to its flagship Ferry store, it has outlets in Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dingwall as well as owning Grampian Furnishers in Elgin.

The most recent accounts for the business showed sales of £24.6 million and a pre-tax profit of £2.1m.

Chairman Euan Webster said: “Under Ian’s guidance the company has grown its turnover and headcount, performed well consistently, and maintained a sound financial base which has allowed the business to flourish.

Ian Philp in the garden furnishings section at Gillies of Broughty Ferry in 2016.

“Tom’s knowledge and experience of the business gained whilst finance director will provide a solid foundation.

“The company has a long-established and talented board which will assist in a smooth transition for the company in this period of change.”

