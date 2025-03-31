Broughty Ferry’s Gillies appoints new managing director as Ian Philp to retire

Broughty Ferry home furnishing business Gillies has announced the retirement of its managing director Ian Philp after more than 25 years in the role.

Mr Philp has overseen the expansion of the business from two to five stores.

He will continue to be a director to the company, providing support to the board.

He said: “Gillies has a long pedigree in business stretching back to 1895, with the company still owned by the direct descendants of the founder.

“I am proud to have guided the company during my time at the helm.

“This includes facilitating the younger generation of my family to take up senior roles in the company, carrying on the historic link to the establishment of the business.”

Gillies’ new managing director

Gillies has appointed Tom Rodgers to take over as managing director.

A qualified chartered accountant, Mr Rodgers has served as the company’s finance director for the last nine years.

Mr Rodgers paid tribute to Mr Philp and said he was looking forward to the challenges the role will bring.

He said: “Having worked alongside Ian for many years I applaud the commitment and effort that he has invested in the role of MD to make Gillies the successful company it is.

“I hope that under my direction the board of directors can continue to deliver a successful outcome for the company, our people and our customers.”

Growth of Broughty Ferry firm

Gillies can trace its roots in the Dundee area back to 1895 when cabinetmaker and upholsterer James Gillies set out on his business journey.

Today, in addition to its flagship Ferry store, it has outlets in Perth, Aberdeen, Inverness and Dingwall as well as owning Grampian Furnishers in Elgin.

The most recent accounts for the business showed sales of £24.6 million and a pre-tax profit of £2.1m.

Chairman Euan Webster said: “Under Ian’s guidance the company has grown its turnover and headcount, performed well consistently, and maintained a sound financial base which has allowed the business to flourish.

“Tom’s knowledge and experience of the business gained whilst finance director will provide a solid foundation.

“The company has a long-established and talented board which will assist in a smooth transition for the company in this period of change.”