Dundee’s Dovetail Enterprises collapses into administration with 47 job losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee’s Dovetail Enterprises collapses into administration with 47 job losses

The 150 year old social enterprise has been placed in administration after failing to secure funding.

By Paul Malik
Dovetail Enterprises has gone into administration. Image: DC Thomson.
Dovetail Enterprises has gone into administration. Image: DC Thomson.

Dovetail Enterprises, which provided employment for disadvantaged and disabled people in Dundee for more than 150 years, has collapsed into administration.

The charity, which traces its roots back to 1865, was placed in administration after failing to secure cash funding late last week.

Dovetail is the manufacturer of safety doors, mattresses and bed bases. Of the 51 employees, more than 30 are regarded as living with a disability or a disadvantage.

Cashflow issues caused by rising costs and trading difficulties were blamed for the company’s demise.

Employees are being supported by the administrators Interpath.

A plan is in place to help sell the business and assets, while the Scottish Government and Dundee City Council have offered assistance through the partnership action for continuous employment (PACE).

It has been confirmed 47 jobs have been lost, with a small number retained to help with the administration process.

The Courier understands staff were informed of the redundancies on Monday.

Dovetail placed into administration

After being unable to find financial support, the board said it had no option but to go into administration.

Geoff Jacobs, managing director at Interpath and joint administrator, said: “Supporting employees through this incredibly difficult period is an absolute priority for us.

“Our specialist team on site is co-ordinating a package of measures alongside multiple agencies, including the Scottish Government through PACE and Dundee City Council, to provide as much assistance as possible to staff.

Dovetail Enterprises has been placed into administration, with 47 people losing their jobs. Image: DC Thomson.

“The package incorporates a range of initiatives comprising DWP Work Coach support, Disability Employment Advisers, Access to Work claims support, and assistance with applications to the Redundancy Payment Service, which together will help guide staff through the process and towards new employment.

“Dovetail has been a prominent enterprise in Dundee for generations and has made a tremendous impact on the lives of many people in the local community.

“Unfortunately, despite the Dovetail brand being well known for quality products, the financial position of the business was not sustainable and it is disappointing that despite the significant efforts of the board, trading could not continue.

“We are now rapidly exploring options to sell the business and assets, which include, among other things, a well-positioned property, strong brand name and order book, and encourage any interested parties to come forward very quickly.”

150 year history

Dovetail’s history goes back to 1865 when the first steps were taken to set up an enterprise to provide work, support and education for men and women with visual impairment.

This resulted in what was to become Royal Dundee Blindcraft Products, latterly known as Blindcraft.

Meanwhile, in the 1920s, a Lord Roberts Workshop was established in Dundee to provide employment for disabled ex-servicemen.

Staff at work inside the Dovetail factory. Image:  Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

In the early days of Lord Roberts, toys were a major part of the business – later developing into an expertise for crafted furniture.

These organisations worked independently for many years until 1993. The local authority recognised both charities needed new buildings, so Dovetail Enterprises came about.

The operation owns a 100,000sqft manufacturing facility on Dunsinane Avenue, purpose-built for those with disabilities.

Conversation