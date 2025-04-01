The Buffalo Farm: More debts emerge during Fife firm’s administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Buffalo Farm: More debts emerge during Fife firm’s administration

£1.5m in claims against the Fife firm have been received from unsecured creditors – who won’t receive a penny.

Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

Administrators establishing the debts of The Buffalo Farm in Fife have received more claims from unsecured creditors.

It is a year since The Buffalo Farm Limited entered administration.

Founder Steve Mitchell acquired most of the company’s assets from administrators.

Meanwhile businesses owed debts and investors into a 2022 fundraising scheme which raised almost £1 million have been left high and dry.

The business at Bankhead Farm, Wester Bogie, Kirkcaldy changed its name to TBF Realisations Ltd last May.

Steve Mitchell negotiating on land and buildings

A new report from administrators at FRP said they cannot complete the administration as Mr Mitchell’s new company Buffalo Produce is still negotiating with a bank for the land and buildings.

Last week, The Courier revealed the administration has been extended for a further 12 months.

The new progress report states: “The company owned the land and buildings forming and known as The Dairy Factory and Buffalo Parlour. Allica Bank holds a security over the land and buildings.

“As part of the sale of the business, Buffalo Produce sought to novate the mortgage agreement in full and acquire the land and buildings. A licence to occupy was granted to Buffalo Produce whilst negotiations took place.

“The licence to occupy has expired without an agreement between Buffalo Produce and Allica being reached.

“Discussions are ongoing and the joint administrators are assisting with this process.

“Until this matter is resolved, the joint administrators are unable to bring the administration to a close.”

The debt owed to the bank is approximately £600,000.

More Buffalo Farm debts

Meanwhile, more debts have emerged in the past six months of the administration.

Claims from unsecured creditors, which include debts to other businesses as well as investors into the fundraising scheme, now total £1.5m. This is an increase of £268,700 in the past six months.

HMRC, which ranks as a secondary preferential creditor, has submitted a claim for £581,200.

The 2022 fundraising scheme saw people invest between £1,000 and £10,000 into the business.

Perks included £100 a month to spend in the farm shop and naming buffalo in the herd.

Sums raised from hundreds of private investors totalled almost £1m.

The administrators do not expect to make any dividends to these unsecured creditors.

Mr Mitchell’s new company, Buffalo Produce, paid £45,000 for the company’s assets. Employees were transferred to the new entity. Another £35,000 was paid to acquire the book of debts owed to The Buffalo Farm from customers.

Mr Mitchell previously said the decision to start a new company with The Buffalo Farm assets was the “morally” right thing to do.

