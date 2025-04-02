Operator of Forgan’s and Mitchell’s opens new St Andrews cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Operator of Forgan’s and Mitchell’s opens new St Andrews cafe

Space on South Street is also aiming to act as a hub for accommodation and remote workers.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A new cafe run by a prominent hospitality firm has opened in St Andrews.

Space, on South Street, is run by The Scotsman Group – which also operates venues like The Bothy, Mitchell’s Deli and Forgan’s.

The cafe is serving a range of bagels and baguettes, soup and pastries, along with coffee, tea and homemade juice.

There are also other features, such as facilities for remote workers and those looking to book accommodation in the town.

A spokesperson said: “The multi-purpose cafe serves as an accommodation hub for St Andrews.

The entrance to Space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Inside the cafe. Image: The Scotsman Group

“Following their huge success with Space student accommodation, the luxury apartments and studios in the former Kilrymont High School, the cafe will serve as a central base for advanced bookings, recommendations and direct booking rates.

“With a dedicated sales member based in the cafe, the team can accommodate inquiries for students, golfers and short-term bookings.

“Secondly, the cafe will serve as a relaxed and vibrant working-from-home establishment, with meal deal options, free Wi-Fi and plug sockets located throughout the venue.

“With excitement growing in their first week of launch, the venue is set to be an exciting and innovative addition to South Street.”

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at seven things to do in St Andrews this April.

More from Business

The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New multi-million-pound student halls to open despite Dundee University crisis
19
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus oil and gas worker takes the helm of the Forfar Photo Shop
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dovetail in Dundee shut down despite £1m backing from government
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jobs lost as liquidator appointed to charity Home-Start Dundee
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews Links Trust director sacked after financial probe
Buffalo Farm director Steven Mitchell. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.
The Buffalo Farm: More debts emerge during Fife firm's administration
2
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus Planning Ahead: Former prison campsite expansion and town centre flats appeal
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Drone footage shows entire £14m Arbroath Place for Everyone scheme from above
9
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee’s Dovetail Enterprises collapses into administration with 47 job losses
4
The new Space cafe in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry’s Gillies appoints new managing director as Ian Philp to retire

Conversation