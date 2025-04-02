Operator of Forgan’s and Mitchell’s opens new St Andrews cafe

A new cafe run by a prominent hospitality firm has opened in St Andrews.

Space, on South Street, is run by The Scotsman Group – which also operates venues like The Bothy, Mitchell’s Deli and Forgan’s.

The cafe is serving a range of bagels and baguettes, soup and pastries, along with coffee, tea and homemade juice.

There are also other features, such as facilities for remote workers and those looking to book accommodation in the town.

A spokesperson said: “The multi-purpose cafe serves as an accommodation hub for St Andrews.

“Following their huge success with Space student accommodation, the luxury apartments and studios in the former Kilrymont High School, the cafe will serve as a central base for advanced bookings, recommendations and direct booking rates.

“With a dedicated sales member based in the cafe, the team can accommodate inquiries for students, golfers and short-term bookings.

“Secondly, the cafe will serve as a relaxed and vibrant working-from-home establishment, with meal deal options, free Wi-Fi and plug sockets located throughout the venue.

“With excitement growing in their first week of launch, the venue is set to be an exciting and innovative addition to South Street.”

