Jobs lost as liquidator appointed to charity Home-Start Dundee

Charity Home-Start Dundee, which helped families in need in the city for more than 40 years, has appointed a liquidator.

The Courier previously revealed the charity, which supports parents with children aged under five, would close at the end of March.

Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie has now been appointed as liquidator.

The decision comes after extensive efforts to secure sustainable financial support and attract new volunteers.

Charity’s accounts show surplus

Home-Start Dundee offered “support, friendship and practical help to young families under stress in their own homes helping to prevent family crisis.”

It employed five members of staff, who have now lost their jobs. One member of staff has been re-employed in a similar role with Home-Start Perth & Kinross.

Families have previously described being left “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the closure.

It comes despite the charity’s most recent accounts showing it traded at a surplus.

The accounts, for the year ending March 31 2024, showed income of £204,984 and expenditure of £167,240.

Funds carried forward into the 2024/25 year were £143,823.

The accounts, which were filed in August last year, add: “The trustees have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.”

But just months later the charity said it was facing a “number of challenges” and had to close.

In that financial year, it supported 759 families through home visits, specialised groups and other projects.

A statement with the accounts said: “Home-Start support is needed more than ever.

“We have found that the current cost-of-living crisis has had a serious impact on so many families, particularly coming straight after the Covid pandemic, with many families struggling like never before.

“Mental health, isolation and poverty have been major reasons for families being referred to Home-Start together with relationship breakdown, illness, disability and poor parenting skills.”

During that year the charity received financial support from Dundee City Council, Scottish Government, NHS, Northwood Charitable Trust, The R S Macdonald Charitable Trust and Inspiring Scotland.

Statement from Home-Start Dundee liquidator and board

Liquidator Ms Campbell said the charity was a “lifeline” for many families in Dundee.

She said: “This decision reflects the harsh realities of funding challenges faced by many charities today.

“We are committed to managing this process with compassion and integrity.

“This starts with a thorough assessment of the charity’s assets and liabilities, communicating with creditors, and ensuring all legal obligations are met.”

A spokesperson for the board added: “Home-Start Dundee would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all staff, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to the charity’s mission over the years.

“The charity’s commitment to improving the lives of families has made a lasting impact in the community, and regretfully the resources required to continue could not be secured.”