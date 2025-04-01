Jobs lost as liquidator appointed to charity Home-Start Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs lost as liquidator appointed to charity Home-Start Dundee

The charity’s demise comes despite making a surplus in its most recent accounts.

By Rob McLaren
Volunteers from Home-Start at an open morning last year. Image: Supplied
Volunteers from Home-Start at an open morning last year. Image: Supplied

Charity Home-Start Dundee, which helped families in need in the city for more than 40 years, has appointed a liquidator.

The Courier previously revealed the charity, which supports parents with children aged under five, would close at the end of March.

Shona Campbell of Henderson Loggie has now been appointed as liquidator.

The decision comes after extensive efforts to secure sustainable financial support and attract new volunteers.

Charity’s accounts show surplus

Home-Start Dundee offered “support, friendship and practical help to young families under stress in their own homes helping to prevent family crisis.”

It employed five members of staff, who have now lost their jobs. One member of staff has been re-employed in a similar role with Home-Start Perth & Kinross.

Families have previously described being left “heartbroken” and “devastated” by the closure.

It comes despite the charity’s most recent accounts showing it traded at a surplus.

The accounts, for the year ending March 31 2024, showed income of £204,984 and expenditure of £167,240.

Funds carried forward into the 2024/25 year were £143,823.

The accounts, which were filed in August last year, add: “The trustees have a reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.”

But just months later the charity said it was facing a “number of challenges” and had to close.

In that financial year, it supported 759 families through home visits, specialised groups and other projects.

A statement with the accounts said: “Home-Start support is needed more than ever.

“We have found that the current cost-of-living crisis has had a serious impact on so many families, particularly coming straight after the Covid pandemic, with many families struggling like never before.

“Mental health, isolation and poverty have been major reasons for families being referred to Home-Start together with relationship breakdown, illness, disability and poor parenting skills.”

During that year the charity received financial support from Dundee City Council, Scottish Government, NHS, Northwood Charitable Trust, The R S Macdonald Charitable Trust and Inspiring Scotland.

Statement from Home-Start Dundee liquidator and board

Liquidator Ms Campbell said the charity was a “lifeline” for many families in Dundee.

She said: “This decision reflects the harsh realities of funding challenges faced by many charities today.

“We are committed to managing this process with compassion and integrity.

“This starts with a thorough assessment of the charity’s assets and liabilities, communicating with creditors, and ensuring all legal obligations are met.”

Shona Campbell, head of business recovery and insolvency at Henderson Loggie.

A spokesperson for the board added: “Home-Start Dundee would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all staff, volunteers, and supporters who have contributed to the charity’s mission over the years.

“The charity’s commitment to improving the lives of families has made a lasting impact in the community, and regretfully the resources required to continue could not be secured.”

