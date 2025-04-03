New multi-million-pound student halls to open despite Dundee University crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New multi-million-pound student halls to open despite Dundee University crisis

Parklands on Dundee's Brown Street will feature 163 bedrooms, a sky lounge, grass roof, gym and games room.

Property developer Maarten Thissen is confident his latest student accommodation project in Dundee will succeed despite the Dundee University crisis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Kirsten Johnson

The developer behind a new multi-million-pound student accommodation project in Dundee remains confident in the future of city’s universities.

Despite the ongoing Dundee University crisis, the man behind the luxury Parklands development on Brown Street believes each of the 163 rooms will be filled.

The state-of-the-art building, due to be completed this summer for an eight-figure sum, is on the site of a former jute mill and retains some of the original stone façade.

Parklands is the largest new student accommodation scheme in Dundee for 15 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

It will feature a unique ‘living’ grass rooftop, sky lounge with an outdoor terrace, gym, communal games area, TV ‘snug’ and study room.

Powered by solar panels and electric heat pumps, it has been designed to be energy efficient and eco-friendly.

Parklands Dundee prices range from £175 to £285 pw

Prices start at £175 per week for a classic ensuite room with a shared kitchen and living space.

Meanwhile, a deluxe penthouse studio room with a fitted kitchen will cost £285 per week.

The Courier was given an exclusive look around the property while building work – undertaken by almost 100 local contractors – is ongoing.

Maarten Thissen holding plans while standing on roof terrace
The roof terrace and sky lounge on level 6 of Parklands offer amazing views across Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

During the tour, developer Maarten Thissen revealed why he was keen to invest in the City of Discovery.

The development comes after it emerged hundreds of bedrooms at Dundee University’s student halls have lain empty this academic year due to a downturn in both international and UK student numbers.

Efforts to bridge the university’s £35 million deficit could lead to up to 700 job cuts, it emerged this week.

Dundee University crisis could ‘generate positive change’

Maarten, a director at investment firm Gylemuir Capital, said: “I feel very positive about the city and its universities, despite the cuts that are taking place at the University of Dundee.

“Dundee is a vibrant city and the degree courses the universities offer, particularly life sciences, healthcare and game development, will ensure longevity.

“A crisis can generate a change that is needed.

“Job losses are never good but I am confident that the University of Dundee will be ok.

“We had an idea the financial difficulties at the university were coming last year but it did not put us off.

“As Winston Churchill once said, ‘never let a good crisis go to waste’.”

Inside one of the en-suite rooms, showing bed and desk.
All Parklands’ student bedrooms are en-suite with a small double bed and a study space. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Edinburgh-based Gylemuir Capital have built 26 student accommodation blocks across the UK, including Swansea, Chester and Liverpool, but this is their first in Dundee.

Dundee has more female students

Maarten, who lives in Amsterdam, believes that Dundee’s student development potential has not been properly realised.

He said: “A lot of developers pass on Dundee because it’s not a huge city or they didn’t study here.

“I think that is very short-sighted.

“Unlike many university cities, Dundee has a student to bed ratio of 5:1 and some of that accommodation is dated.

“Dundee also has a higher-than-average number of female students, who are statistically more likely to complete their degrees.

“We are very confident in our product and believe it will sell well.

“We are offering a high quality, desirable product at an affordable price and we know from experience what students want.

“If you have the best product, you don’t have a problem with vacant rooms.”

Grass sedum roof at Parklands
Parklands is also the first student accommodation in Dundee to boast a sedum living roof. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Maarten revealed a number of rooms had already been reserved at Parklands, operated by Homes for Students and part of the Prestige Student Living portfolio of properties.

So far, the most sought-after appear to be the top-end penthouse studios, which cost almost £1,200 per month.

As well as Scottish students, enquiries have come from English students and international students – as far away as China and the United States.

Conversation