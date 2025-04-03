Shock Dovetail closure leaves Dundee furniture firm without showroom

Dundee office interior company Spaces Taylored has promised all existing orders will be fulfilled as planned despite the sudden closure of Dovetail, where the firm’s showroom is based.

Spaces Taylored opened their showroom at Dovetail on Dunsinane Industrial Estate last summer after unveiling a partnership with the manufacturer.

Dovetail Enterprises collapsed into administration earlier this week, with the loss of 47 jobs.

Rising costs, an ageing factory building and a failure to secure additional funding, despite “exhaustive efforts” by Dovetail management, contributed to its closure.

Adam Taylor, the founder and owner of Spaces Taylored, has moved to reassure customers their orders will be completed as planned.

His growing company will now look for new premises to operate its showroom and design hub from, he added.

Spaces Taylored on Dovetail closure

News of Dovetail’s sudden demise was met with shock in Dundee earlier this week.

Dovetail worked with people living with disability and disadvantage and could trace its roots back to 1865 as Dundee Blindcraft.

Speaking with The Courier, Mr Taylor said: “It is with sadness that we acknowledge the news that Dovetail has entered administration.

“Our thoughts are with the dedicated employees who have been affected and we extend our sincere gratitude to them for their contributions to the industry.

“Despite this unexpected development, Spaces Taylored remains fully operational, and we want to reassure our clients that all outstanding orders will be fulfilled as planned.

“We are committed to supporting Dovetail’s client base during this transition and will ensure continuity of service with minimal disruption.

“Regarding our showroom and design hub, we are actively exploring new location opportunities and will share updates in due course.

“In the meantime, we encourage clients to reach out to us directly for any assistance.

“We remain optimistic about the future and appreciate the ongoing trust and support from our clients and partners.”

Business growth

Spaces Taylored was launched by Adam and his wife Claire while he was on furlough during the pandemic.

The interior design company provides fit-out services for businesses across the UK, taking £250,000 in sales in its first year.

And they won the Courier Business Award for small business of the year at the most recent event at the Apex City Quay.

Dovetail was the manufacturer of safety doors, mattresses and bed bases. Of its 51 employees, more than 30 are regarded as living with a disability or a disadvantage.