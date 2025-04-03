Confusion over removal of Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden – just as sunny weather arrives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Confusion over removal of Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden – just as sunny weather arrives

The Counting House beer garden had been open all winter.

By James Simpson
Removal of the beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House in Dundee.
The Counting House beer garden has been removed. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A well-established beer garden in Dundee has been removed after the owners claimed their licence was “rejected”.

The Counting House pub on Reform Street has been unable to take advantage of the recent sunny weather.

Management at the Wetherspoon pub say their occasional licence was denied by Dundee City Council.

Dozens of seats and tables have been taken away in recent days, leaving sun-seekers unable to quench their thirst at the popular venue.

The Counting House, Reform Street, Dundee
The outdoor seating area has remained empty. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The Meadowside beer garden has been in place since July 2020.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the venue’s occasional licence was previously renewed by the council every 12 weeks.

He said: “The beer garden operates on an occasional licence, which the council renews every 12 weeks.

“At the last renewal the council rejected our application.

“As the area is not currently licenced, we are required to remove all furniture.

“We are in the process of submitting a new application for part of the outdoor area, in accordance with the ‘outdoor hospitality space permit policy’.”

However, the local authority says approval has already been given for both outdoor and pavement cafe applications.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said:  “Approval has been given for both outdoor hospitality and pavement cafe applications.

“There was no rejection of an occasional licence application.”

Elsewhere, a GP surgery between Dundee and Perth is being axed after five years.

