Confusion over removal of Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden – just as sunny weather arrives

A well-established beer garden in Dundee has been removed after the owners claimed their licence was “rejected”.

The Counting House pub on Reform Street has been unable to take advantage of the recent sunny weather.

Management at the Wetherspoon pub say their occasional licence was denied by Dundee City Council.

Dozens of seats and tables have been taken away in recent days, leaving sun-seekers unable to quench their thirst at the popular venue.

The Meadowside beer garden has been in place since July 2020.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said the venue’s occasional licence was previously renewed by the council every 12 weeks.

He said: “The beer garden operates on an occasional licence, which the council renews every 12 weeks.

“At the last renewal the council rejected our application.

“As the area is not currently licenced, we are required to remove all furniture.

“We are in the process of submitting a new application for part of the outdoor area, in accordance with the ‘outdoor hospitality space permit policy’.”

However, the local authority says approval has already been given for both outdoor and pavement cafe applications.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Approval has been given for both outdoor hospitality and pavement cafe applications.

“There was no rejection of an occasional licence application.”

