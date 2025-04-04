Top Dundee engineering firms join forces to safeguard jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Top Dundee engineering firms join forces to safeguard jobs

Bosses believe the merger has the potential to increase turnover by 25%.

By Kirsten Johnson
Picture shows Millard Consulting's new Dundee top team in board room.
Dundee civil engineering firm Millard Consulting is confident its acquisition of Morgan Associates will safeguard for the future. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Two long established Dundee firms have joined forces to form one of the largest civil and structural engineering consultants in Tayside.

Millard Consulting has acquired Morgan Associates in a bid to safeguard the long-term future of both companies.

Bosses believe the merger has the potential to increase turnover by up to 25% in just a year.

Operating as Millard Consulting, the newly bolstered business will be headquartered at Seabraes in Dundee’s Greenmarket.

Merger set to bring jobs boost to Dundee

The acquisition brings the total staff to 24 but the firm confirmed it is looking to increase this to 27 by the end of the 2025.

The move, a welcome boost to Dundee’s economy, follows more than two years of succession planning discussions between senior management at both firms.

The specialist services Millard Consulting offers in-house, such as RAAC assessments, contaminated land, hydrology and flood risk assessments, can now be offered to a wider client base.

The firm also hopes amalgamating the staff resource will bring efficiencies which will allow it to explore growth opportunities around the east coast and central belt.

Millard Consulting managing director Ken Pirie in boardroom
Millard Consulting managing director Ken Pirie hopes to employ more staff in the coming year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Millard Consulting director Mark Pirrie said: “The acquisition strengthens our market position in the Dundee and wider Tayside and Fife areas.

“Morgan Associates is an ideal fit for us both culturally and in terms of its client base.

“We believe this acquisition enhances our skill base and will improve the quality of service provided to our clients.”

Millard Consulting excited for the future

He added: “We firmly believe the retention of staff, especially long-standing team members, is extremely important for a business and provides an opportunity for organic growth in staff numbers.

“We hope that over the next couple of years a new management team will gradually evolve with the drive and enthusiasm to drive the business forward.”

Ross Methven, a partner at Morgan Associates, will join Scott McEwan and Fraser Petrie as associate directors.

Ross said: “This deal brings together two long established firms, each with a broad client base and will allow efficient use of skillsets from each organisation to ensure our clients are provided with the highest level of service.

“We are excited for the future and the potential this merger unlocks.”

Millard Consulting's new top team chatting
Millard Consulting’s new top team met this week at the firm’s Dundee HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Millard Consulting cover all aspects of engineering design works, from small domestic projects to major housing developments, industrial, commercial and historic buildings.

Specialist services include structural inspection reports and assessment of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Millard Consulting will continue to serve existing clients and provide career opportunities for local school leavers and graduates from Dundee University and University of Abertay Dundee.

