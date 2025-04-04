Top Dundee engineering firms join forces to safeguard jobs

Two long established Dundee firms have joined forces to form one of the largest civil and structural engineering consultants in Tayside.

Millard Consulting has acquired Morgan Associates in a bid to safeguard the long-term future of both companies.

Bosses believe the merger has the potential to increase turnover by up to 25% in just a year.

Operating as Millard Consulting, the newly bolstered business will be headquartered at Seabraes in Dundee’s Greenmarket.

Merger set to bring jobs boost to Dundee

The acquisition brings the total staff to 24 but the firm confirmed it is looking to increase this to 27 by the end of the 2025.

The move, a welcome boost to Dundee’s economy, follows more than two years of succession planning discussions between senior management at both firms.

The specialist services Millard Consulting offers in-house, such as RAAC assessments, contaminated land, hydrology and flood risk assessments, can now be offered to a wider client base.

The firm also hopes amalgamating the staff resource will bring efficiencies which will allow it to explore growth opportunities around the east coast and central belt.

Millard Consulting director Mark Pirrie said: “The acquisition strengthens our market position in the Dundee and wider Tayside and Fife areas.

“Morgan Associates is an ideal fit for us both culturally and in terms of its client base.

“We believe this acquisition enhances our skill base and will improve the quality of service provided to our clients.”

Millard Consulting excited for the future

He added: “We firmly believe the retention of staff, especially long-standing team members, is extremely important for a business and provides an opportunity for organic growth in staff numbers.

“We hope that over the next couple of years a new management team will gradually evolve with the drive and enthusiasm to drive the business forward.”

Ross Methven, a partner at Morgan Associates, will join Scott McEwan and Fraser Petrie as associate directors.

Ross said: “This deal brings together two long established firms, each with a broad client base and will allow efficient use of skillsets from each organisation to ensure our clients are provided with the highest level of service.

“We are excited for the future and the potential this merger unlocks.”

Millard Consulting cover all aspects of engineering design works, from small domestic projects to major housing developments, industrial, commercial and historic buildings.

Specialist services include structural inspection reports and assessment of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Millard Consulting will continue to serve existing clients and provide career opportunities for local school leavers and graduates from Dundee University and University of Abertay Dundee.