New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts

Teri Ramsay has taken the helm at the city centre cinema and cafe after 11 years with the company.

By Lucy Scarlett
Teri Ramsay.
Teri Ramsay is the new manager at Perth Playhouse. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The new manager at Perth Playhouse says big changes are coming to the cinema and cafe.

Teri Ramsay took over as manager at the city centre venue in January after 11 years with the company.

The 28-year-old aims to boost the business by appealing to students and expanding the cafe menu.

She wants to create a community hub for cinema-goers, small businesses and young people to enjoy.

New student discounts at Perth Playhouse

Teri told The Courier she wants to give Perth’s growing student population a city centre study spot.

“We want to re-encourage the university students to come in, there’s not a whole lot of space for them that’s particularly quiet to study in the city centre,” she said.

“Here it’s such a chill and lowkey space that they can hang out, either socialise with friends or get some work done.

“With that in mind, we’re now offering a 15% discount on cafe food and drinks for all Perth UHI students.

Teri Ramsay.
Teri wants to expand the cafe’s offerings. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Perth Playhouse.
The cafe has introduced hot food to its menu. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

“We want them to know: ‘You are welcome here. We want you here.’

“Most of our staff are of similar ages so know what they like and connect with them.”

Teri wants to reinvent the cinema cafe as a social space for everyone to enjoy.

She added: “People always think they can only come into the cafe if they’re going to the cinema, when actually this is a fantastic space just to hang out at.

“We’re hoping that encouraging university students to visit and expanding our menu will create a more welcoming environment.

“Cinema is such a fun space.

“We also want our cafe to emulate that.”

Changes at Perth cinema and cafe

Perth Playhouse recently celebrated its 91st birthday, while the cafe has been operational since 2014.

The menu, which previously featured only coffee and cake, has been expanded to include lunch items such as soups and paninis.

Teri plans to further increase the range if demand is there.

She has introduced Stewart Tower ice cream to the menu and allows customers to vote on flavours.

Teri Ramsay.
Teri wants to re-invent the café at Perth Playhouse. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson

The café doubles up as a birthday party venue and a social space for community groups or small businesses.

“We absolutely love when people want to host pop-up events here,” Teri added.

“We love to support local businesses and recently had Cairn O’Mohr wine come in and host a pop-up event for us.

“When Wicked and Bridget Jones were released, customers received free wine tasting after the film.

“We hope to host them again soon.”

