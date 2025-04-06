Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop

The owner of one of Dundee’s top coffee shops has opened a new venture in St Andrews with two Scottish international rugby stars.

Zone.One at St Andrews University is 29-year-old EH9 Espresso entrepreneur Fraser Smith’s third café in as many years.

Fraser teamed up with Glasgow Warriors players – and brothers – Zander and Matt Fagerson to launch the eagerly anticipated business at Saints Sports Centre.

More than just a coffee shop, Zone.One offers students and staff high-protein meals and smoothies as well as coffees, cakes and pastries.

Open from 7.30am six days a week, the venue boasts “grab and go” options as well as the opportunity to sit down and enjoy a flat white.

Fraser, who founded the popular EH9 Espresso on Dundee’s Perth Road in 2021 before opening a second last year, jumped at the chance to open at St Andrews University.

Utilising Kirriemuir-born Zander and Matt’s knowledge of sports nutrition, the Zone.One team also worked closely with the university.

Great start for St Andrews University coffee shop

A week on from the official opening, Fraser revealed the business was “already absolutely flying”.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better start – the reception we have had has been incredible.

“Already, staff and students are telling us how happy they are to have such high-quality coffee, drinks and food available on their doorstep.

“The sports centre is a real hub for the university. It’s a focal point for many clubs and so many students and staff use the gym.

“It really is the perfect spot for us and we are excited for the future.”

The team were keen to offer a mix of food and drinks rather than focussing soley on the “health” market.

In fact, some of the biggest sellers with gymgoers have been the cookies and pastries.

Former Madras College pupil Fraser played school rugby against former Dundee High School pupils Zander, 29 and Matt, 26 in his youth.

When he discovered their mutual love of coffee, he reached out to them.

Despite the success of the EH9 Espresso brand in Dundee, Fraser felt Zone.One needed to be a “new concept”.

Giving staff and students what they really want

He explained: “When we were approached to take over the space, we realised that to be successful we needed to understand the unique customer base and location.

“We knew EH9 wasn’t the right fit so started a brand new company.

“The concept has been built from the floor up. We looked at the habits of the staff and students and asked them what they really wanted.

“The feedback we got was that speed and reliability were key factors.

“Some people wanted grab and go options so they aren’t late for class or don’t need to forgo a warmup.

“However, others also want to be able to sit down between lectures and enjoy a good coffee.

“We offer high protein food and green smoothies that we make each day and have ready to grab but over the first week the amount of pastries and cookies we have sold has been crazy.

“We are right by the turnstiles to get in and out of the sports centre so the location is perfect and the waft of coffee is really drawing customers in.’

Driven to create local jobs

Launching three coffee shops before the age of 30 is something Fraser admits he is very proud of.

He added: “For me, its never been about getting rich. That’s not an easy thing to do in the hospitality industry right now.

“The thing that makes me happiest is creating jobs and career pathways and also igniting people’s understanding of coffee.”