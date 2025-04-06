Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Why rugby stars teamed up with young entrepreneur to open St Andrews coffee shop

Businessman Fraser Smith, known for the EH9 coffee shops in Dundee, has launched a new concept for St Andrews.

By Kirsten Johnson
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson with arms around Fraser Smith
Rugby star brothers Zander and Matt Fagerson have joined forces with EH9 Espresso founder Fraser Smith (centre) to open Zone.One coffee shop at St Andrews University. Image: Fraser Smith

The owner of one of Dundee’s top coffee shops has opened a new venture in St Andrews with two Scottish international rugby stars.

Zone.One at St Andrews University is 29-year-old EH9 Espresso entrepreneur Fraser Smith’s third café in as many years.

Fraser teamed up with Glasgow Warriors players – and brothers – Zander and Matt Fagerson to launch the eagerly anticipated business at Saints Sports Centre.

Zander and Matt Fagerson attempt latte art at Zone.One.
Glasgow Warriors players Zander and Matt have injected their sports nutrition knowledge into the St Andrews university coffee shop. Image: Fraser Smith

More than just a coffee shop, Zone.One offers students and staff high-protein meals and smoothies as well as coffees, cakes and pastries.

Open from 7.30am six days a week, the venue boasts “grab and go” options as well as the opportunity to sit down and enjoy a flat white.

Fraser, who founded the popular EH9 Espresso on Dundee’s Perth Road in 2021 before opening a second last year, jumped at the chance to open at St Andrews University.

Utilising Kirriemuir-born Zander and Matt’s knowledge of sports nutrition, the Zone.One team also worked closely with the university.

Great start for St Andrews University coffee shop

A week on from the official opening, Fraser revealed the business was “already absolutely flying”.

He said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better start – the reception we have had has been incredible.

“Already, staff and students are telling us how happy they are to have such high-quality coffee, drinks and food available on their doorstep.

“The sports centre is a real hub for the university. It’s a focal point for many clubs and so many students and staff use the gym.

“It really is the perfect spot for us and we are excited for the future.”

The team were keen to offer a mix of food and drinks rather than focussing soley on the “health” market.

In fact, some of the biggest sellers with gymgoers have been the cookies and pastries.

pastries at St Andrews University coffee shop Zone.One.
The coffee shop’s pastries have been popular with St Andrews University students. Image: Fraser Smith

Former Madras College pupil Fraser played school rugby against former Dundee High School pupils Zander, 29 and Matt, 26 in his youth.

When he discovered their mutual love of coffee, he reached out to them.

Despite the success of the EH9 Espresso brand in Dundee, Fraser felt Zone.One needed to be a “new concept”.

Giving staff and students what they really want

He explained: “When we were approached to take over the space, we realised that to be successful we needed to understand the unique customer base and location.

“We knew EH9 wasn’t the right fit so started a brand new company.

“The concept has been built from the floor up. We looked at the habits of the staff and students and asked them what they really wanted.

“The feedback we got was that speed and reliability were key factors.

“Some people wanted grab and go options so they aren’t late for class or don’t need to forgo a warmup.

“However, others also want to be able to sit down between lectures and enjoy a good coffee.

“We offer high protein food and green smoothies that we make each day and have ready to grab but over the first week the amount of pastries and cookies we have sold has been crazy.

“We are right by the turnstiles to get in and out of the sports centre so the location is perfect and the waft of coffee is really drawing customers in.’

Driven to create local jobs

Launching three coffee shops before the age of 30 is something Fraser admits he is very proud of.

He added: “For me, its never been about getting rich. That’s not an easy thing to do in the hospitality industry right now.

“The thing that makes me happiest is creating jobs and career pathways and also igniting people’s understanding of coffee.”

More from Business

Teri Ramsay.
New boss at Perth Playhouse to expand cafe menu and offer student discounts
A Fife tourist tax could be introduced
Fife Council urged to 'tread carefully' over tourist tax plans
2
Clock Tower Cafe will come under new management. Image: Clock Tower Cafe/Facebook
Family-run cafe in Fife's East Neuk to come under new management as owners step…
Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie at the East Mill site. Image: DC Thomson
Brechin Matrix site owners demand inquiry over ‘disgraceful’ collapse of historic firm
12
Steve James, owner of John James Roofing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry roofing boss Steve James on business, banter and giving back
2
The beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House.
Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden reopens despite company's licence claim
5
Picture shows Millard Consulting's new Dundee top team in board room.
Top Dundee engineering firms join forces to safeguard jobs
Removal of the beer garden at Wetherspoon pub The Counting House in Dundee.
Confusion over removal of Dundee Wetherspoon beer garden - just as sunny weather arrives
5
Adam Taylor, founder and owner of Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored.
Shock Dovetail closure leaves Dundee furniture firm without showroom
Property developer Maarten Thissen is confident his latest student accommodation project in Dundee will succeed despite the Dundee University crisis. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New multi-million-pound student halls to open despite Dundee University crisis
37

Conversation